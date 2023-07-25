What started as not much more than a dream a decade ago has developed into the envy of many municipalities across the country.

Council Bluffs leaders celebrated the 10th anniversary of the deployment of the BLink outdoor Wi-Fi network on Friday with a ceremony and community picnic at River’s Edge Pavilion at the foot of the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge.

BLink offers a free connection to the internet across many Council Bluffs neighborhoods and outdoor spaces, including all Council Bluffs Community School District buildings. It’s one of the country’s largest free Wi-Fi networks for public use.

“We’re not done yet,” Mayor Matt Walsh said. “Last fall, we completed the final phase within the Council Bluffs Community School District neighborhoods. In May, we launched our first phase in the Lewis Central neighborhoods. Technology is a great equalizer. The continuous expansion of BLink increases the opportunities for our communities youth to learn beyond the classroom walls.”

The BLink network helps bridge the digital divide and has put Council Bluffs on the map for its efforts. The community was named the 2021 Iowa Technology Community of the Year by the Technology Association of Iowa. The network was cited as a key component of Council Bluffs being named an All-America City by the National Civic League in 2017.

“Together, we are building a community where education knows no boundaries and every student has the tools to thrive,” Walsh said.

The development of the BLink network began when the Council Bluffs Community School District adopted a plan to expand its Wi-Fi network to students out in the community, building off a donation of Chromebooks by Google that allowed the district to provide one laptop per student. The Chromebooks were revolutionary in the classroom, but not every student could use them at home due to a lack of internet access.

“Our Council Bluffs students and the families are fortunate to be a part of a truly connected community,” said Vickie Murillo, superintendent of the Council Bluffs schools, who credited the leadership of her predecessor, Martha Bruckner. “Thanks to so many partners, like those represented here today, our students and families, neighborhood-by-neighborhood, have really benefitted from this initiative.”

Murillo said Council Bluffs was “ahead of the curve” when the COVID-19 pandemic struck because its students were ready for online learning. More than 8,400 students in the district can access BLink, using an average of more than 4 terabytes of data each month.

“The power of partnership is alive here in Council Bluffs,” Murillo said. “We have seen this in the implementation of the BLink network, and in our Diploma +1 Pathways, and in so many other ways that make us an outstanding place for parents to raise families and for children to receive a high-quality education.”

Since 2020, more than 900 terabytes of data have moved through the BLink network — that’s close to 20 million tall filing cabinets worth of paper or the equivalent of half a trillion pages of printed text on standard printer paper.

Dave Johnson, director of business connections for MidAmerican Energy, said his company’s infrastructure has helped support the BLink network, built on top of positive working relationships with community partners.

“It’s easy to see why BLink has had such a positive impact not only doing remote learning during times like COVID but also overall greater access for many students to what has become a necessary tool to advancing learning and opportunities for all,” Johnson said.

The BLink network has been built without investing tax dollars through community collaboration, with many partners giving money, time, material, labor and expertise. The Council Bluffs Area Wi-Fi Consortium oversees the network, and it is an Iowa 28-E organization comprised of the City of Council Bluffs, Google, Iowa West Foundation and the Council Bluffs and Lewis Central schools.

“All of us understand that Wi-Fi is critical for our daily success and for the success of our students, but not very many of us actually understand what an accomplishment BLink truly was,” said Brenda Mainwaring, president and CEO of the Iowa West Foundation. “We’re Midwesterners. We want other people to brag on us. We don’t brag on ourselves. But other people know what we’re doing here, and they have really focused on trying to duplicate what we’ve done here in Council Bluffs.”

Communities from California, Louisiana and Illinois have reached out for assistance in building similar networks.

“Our community has achieved something that other communities are still trying to figure out,” Mainwaring said.

Much of that success has come as a result of Google’s investment in the community.

“Google is so proud to call Council Bluffs home, with our $5 billion investment and the hundreds of people that it takes to actually run that data center,” said Allie Hopkins, data center area lead for Google in Iowa and Nebraska. “This year marks our millionth dollar committed over the past decade, and we have been thrilled to see BLink’s impact, successfully breaking down barriers and enhancing the quality of life here in Council Bluffs.”

With the completion of the eighth phase of BLink’s expansion in December 2022, the attention shifted to serving homes in the Lewis Central Community School District. The first neighborhood there went live on the network in May.

“As we move forward, I’m excited for the future of our schools,” Lewis Central Superintendent Brent Hoesing said. “I’m energized by the work of this successful partnership and look forward to continuing to find new projects to partner on to help our community thrive.”

At project completion, BLink will cover a total area of more than 20 square miles and provide access to more than 40,000 people in the community.

Find more on the BLink outdoor Wi-Fi network and its current coverage area at blinkwifi.org.