Fritz helped build Council Bluffs Schools' alternative learning program

A woman who worked for Council Bluffs Community School District for 30 years and helped build its alternative learning program has died.
Romola Fritz, 86, died Friday, Oct. 9, according to her obituary.
Fritz, then a school counselor, was a founding faculty member and assistant principal of the district’s Alternative Learning Center, which started in 1974 as a pilot project. John Metz, then language arts coordinator for the district, launched the center and served as its first principal, according to Nonpareil archives. She succeeded him after four years when the program became Kanesville High School, and she served as principal until her retirement in 1997.
Dick Christie, who later became superintendent of the school district, worked closely with her when he was assistant superintendent, he said.
“She was one of the people who was really critical in building it into what it (became),” Christie said.
Being student-focused was part of who she was, he said.
Support Local Journalism
“She really was clear on the philosophy and mission of an alternative school and lived it every day,” Christie said. “She was clear in terms of having and developing the right people (so that) students knew they were loved and students knew they were respected.”
Fritz made sure the students had the support system they needed to be successful, he added.
Fritz was a good leader, Christie said.
“She led by example, and she was thoughtful, kind and respectful of kids and people.“
Fritz, an Omaha native, earned a bachelor’s degree in English at Iowa State University and started her teaching career at a K-12 country school in Colorado. She taught junior high science in Texas for 3 ½ years, then earned a master’s in counseling and an additional 48 hours in psychology at Creighton University.
She was a guidance counselor at Abraham Lincoln High School for seven years and worked with at-risk students there before moving to the alternative learning program.
“I guess my heart really went out to the students who were having a tougher time, so I was attracted to working with what they call the at-risk students – although at that time, the term hadn’t been coined yet,” she told the Nonpareil when she retired.
She and her husband, Rob, had a son and a daughter, three grandchildren and one great-grandson.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!