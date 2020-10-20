Fritz helped build Council Bluffs Schools' alternative learning program

A woman who worked for Council Bluffs Community School District for 30 years and helped build its alternative learning program has died.

Romola Fritz, 86, died Friday, Oct. 9, according to her obituary.

Fritz, then a school counselor, was a founding faculty member and assistant principal of the district’s Alternative Learning Center, which started in 1974 as a pilot project. John Metz, then language arts coordinator for the district, launched the center and served as its first principal, according to Nonpareil archives. She succeeded him after four years when the program became Kanesville High School, and she served as principal until her retirement in 1997.

Dick Christie, who later became superintendent of the school district, worked closely with her when he was assistant superintendent, he said.

“She was one of the people who was really critical in building it into what it (became),” Christie said.

Being student-focused was part of who she was, he said.

“She really was clear on the philosophy and mission of an alternative school and lived it every day,” Christie said. “She was clear in terms of having and developing the right people (so that) students knew they were loved and students knew they were respected.”