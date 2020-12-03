Fund drive started for coach with cancer

A Thomas Jefferson High School coach has been diagnosed with cancer, and friends have launched a GoFundMe page to raise money to help with his medical bills.

Rich Bartholomew, a T.J. graduate, volunteered as assistant cross country and track coach for many years before becoming a girls basketball coach in 2012, according to Olivia Kealey, GoFundMe spokeswoman. He shared with her that he often turned down a stipend to help the sports program, saying, “I coach because I love the kids, not for the money.”

Longtime friend Alan Byers, who started the GoFundMe page, confirmed Bartholomew’s generosity.

“Rich is one of those guys who, if you needed the shirt off his back, he would give it to you,” he said.

After a year of health problems that doctors couldn’t figure out, Bartholomew was diagnosed with stage 4 viral carcinoma in November and had to quit coaching. He had surgery Monday and will soon start radiation treatments, Byers said.

Bartholomew owns a small cleaning business and has given job opportunities to many students, Byers said. As a small business owner with limited insurance coverage, he does not want his family to be saddled with a lot of debt.

