Fund drive started for coach with cancer

A Thomas Jefferson High School coach has been diagnosed with cancer, and friends have launched a GoFundMe page to raise money to help with his medical bills.
Rich Bartholomew, a T.J. graduate, volunteered as assistant cross country and track coach for many years before becoming a girls basketball coach in 2012, according to Olivia Kealey, GoFundMe spokeswoman. He shared with her that he often turned down a stipend to help the sports program, saying, “I coach because I love the kids, not for the money.”
Longtime friend Alan Byers, who started the GoFundMe page, confirmed Bartholomew’s generosity.
“Rich is one of those guys who, if you needed the shirt off his back, he would give it to you,” he said.
After a year of health problems that doctors couldn’t figure out, Bartholomew was diagnosed with stage 4 viral carcinoma in November and had to quit coaching. He had surgery Monday and will soon start radiation treatments, Byers said.
Bartholomew owns a small cleaning business and has given job opportunities to many students, Byers said. As a small business owner with limited insurance coverage, he does not want his family to be saddled with a lot of debt.
“It’s really sad to see,” Byers said. “(He’s) somebody who’s been a good friend not only to me but to everybody, including a lot of kids. He has given so much to all of us, I felt we should find a way to give back to him.”
Byers and Bartholomew coached together for years, he said.
“Our daughters knew each other, so we got involved in coaching together,” he said.
The two of them and Ed Kermoade, former teacher and coach at Wilson Middle School, were among those who started the Council Bluffs Recreation Association in 1998. In 2005, it became COBRA Optimist Club of Council Bluffs, a youth sports club that offers opportunities in volleyball, basketball, softball, baseball and other sports, Byers said. Hundreds of youth participate in its programs.
The organization has as its mission “to provide affordable athletic opportunities to the children of Council Bluffs,” according to its website, cobraoptimist.org.
Bartholomew has three adult children.
To see the GoFundMe page, visit https://gf.me/v/c/mtw4/27fb2tx31c.
