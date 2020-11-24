Giving Tuesday: Career EdVantage helps prepare local students for the future

CEV wants to provide long-term economic and workforce development by supporting students as they become educated and trained in a variety of high-demand careers. The group focuses on careers in health; industrial technology and transportation; business and communications; and science, technology, engineering and math. It’s based on the Avenue Scholars program model. Students chosen to participate receive a scholarship to Iowa Western Community College for up to two years.

Bailey McQueen-Jones, director of strategic initiatives, helps line up job-shadowing and internship opportunities for students. Pre-apprenticeships focus on the education side, with the help of Iowa Western Community College. Apprenticeships provide on-the-job training.

“Part of the experience is getting them to businesses, getting them to do job shadowing so they can see what it’s like working in that industry,” McQueern-Jones said in a previous interview. “We want to put them into that field so they can really experience it. It really is exciting and rewarding to see, because we’re helping these students realize their potential.”