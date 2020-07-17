Golfers invited to help some of area's future leaders

Golfing may not make you any smarter, but it could lead to more educational opportunities for students in five area school systems.

Southwest Iowa Leadership Academy is preparing for its fifth annual Southwest Iowa Leadership Golf Scramble, sponsored by Iowa Western Community College. Action will begin with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. on Aug. 8 at Fox Run Golf Course.

It’s the 31st year for the academy, which is for select incoming eighth-graders at Kirn, Wilson, Lewis Central, St. Albert and Treynor Middle Schools. Underwood Middle Schools is normally included but opted not to participate this year because of the retirement of a key staff member. A total of 110 students have registered.

The academy focuses on helping students develop skills in team building, communication, problem solving, goal setting, service learning and leadership styles. Besides teachers from participating schools, the camp draws on business and community leaders to serve as presenters.

As with everything else, adjustments have been made because of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Deb Masker, who is in her 16th year as director.