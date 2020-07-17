Golfers invited to help some of area's future leaders

Golfing may not make you any smarter, but it could lead to more educational opportunities for students in five area school systems.
Southwest Iowa Leadership Academy is preparing for its fifth annual Southwest Iowa Leadership Golf Scramble, sponsored by Iowa Western Community College. Action will begin with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. on Aug. 8 at Fox Run Golf Course.
It’s the 31st year for the academy, which is for select incoming eighth-graders at Kirn, Wilson, Lewis Central, St. Albert and Treynor Middle Schools. Underwood Middle Schools is normally included but opted not to participate this year because of the retirement of a key staff member. A total of 110 students have registered.
The academy focuses on helping students develop skills in team building, communication, problem solving, goal setting, service learning and leadership styles. Besides teachers from participating schools, the camp draws on business and community leaders to serve as presenters.
As with everything else, adjustments have been made because of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Deb Masker, who is in her 16th year as director.
This year, the camp will be days only from Aug. 11-14 at St. Albert Catholic Schools, Masker said. All students and teachers will have their temperatures taken as they arrive, and all will be required to wear facial coverings. More activities will be held outdoors, and teams will be based in separate classrooms. And there will be “lots of handwashing,” she said. Students will work on service-learning projects at St. Albert to avoid mingling with community members.
“Our number one priority is to keep kids safe and adults safe,” she said. “We are monitoring the Pottawattamie County Public Health and have been in contact with people. Aug. 1 is our date to declare go or no-go.”
The decision to forgo overnight stays in dormitories at Iowa School for the Deaf, which have traditionally been part of the camp, was originally made to reduce costs but would have been made anyway because of the pandemic, Masker said.
“ISD has been a fabulous partner for many years,” she said. “We just decided cost-wise we had to look at some other options.”
Overall, cost savings allowed the academy to reduce its fee from $240 to $125, Masker said. In any case, the academy finds ways to help students who need it.
“We have never turned a child away that couldn’t afford to pay,” she said.
This year, the academy became a stand-alone 501©3 nonprofit organization. That should open up some opportunities for grants, Masker said.
Registration for the golf tournament is $260 per foursome. That includes 18 holes of golf, a cart, prizes and a post-event meal. Besides hole prizes, there will be a 50-50 raffle. To register, download a registration form at bit.ly/39apBzt and complete it, then mail with check made payable to Southwest Iowa Leadership Academy to 33184 Railroad Highway, Neola 51559 by Aug. 1. For more information, call Masker at 402-689-8266.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!