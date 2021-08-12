 Skip to main content
Golfers pitch in to boost two school-related fundraisers
20210812_new_golfersgive2.jpg

St. Peter’s Catholic Church Grand Knight Jude Holzer (left) presents a symbolic check to St. Albert President Anne Rohling for $15,285 from money raised at the St. Albert Golf Scramble July 23 at Dodge Riverside Golf Club. Also pictured are District Deputy Mike Reicks, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church Grand Knight Don Morse, Faithful Navigator of DRUMM Assembly No. 270 Tony Jordan and the Rev. Chuck Kottas of St. Peter’s.

 Courtesy St. Albert Catholic School

You can always count on golfers to pitch in for fundraisers.

Successful benefit golf tournaments were held in July on behalf of St. Albert Catholic School and Council Bluffs Alumni & Friends at Dodge Riverside Golf Club.

Area Knights of Columbus members raised more than $15,000 for St. Albert Catholic School with a charity Golf Scramble on July 23 at Dodge Riverside Golf Club, according to a press release from St. Albert. A total of 116 golfers participated in the event, which included 18 holes of golf and a dinner at Corpus Christi Parish Hall. In addition, many generous sponsors donated cash, hole prizes and raffle items.

“We were thrilled with the turnout and the event,” said Jude Holzer, the Grand Knight of St. Peter’s Catholic Church, who served as chief organizer. “Thank you to everyone who participated and supported it.”

St. Albert President Anne Rohling praised the efforts of the Knights of Columbus.

20210812_new_golfersgive.jpg

Abby Miller, Abraham Lincoln Class of 2008, left, and Leannie Aldredge, Thomas Jefferson Class of 1981, are all smiles after sinking a putt during the Council Bluffs Schools Foundation’s Alumni & Friends Network fundraiser golf outing at Dodge Riverside Golf Course on July 16. Thirty-five foursomes participated in the event.

“We’d like to express our sincere gratitude to the Knights for their hard work in making the golf outing such a success,” she said in the press release. “It was a tremendous event, and our students will benefit greatly from their efforts.”

A week earlier, the Council Bluffs Schools Foundation held a sold-out Alumni & Friends Golf Outing at Dodge Riverside. Participants received lunch, drink tickets and raffle tickets.

The event attracted 35 foursomes for a total of 140 golfers, said Chris LaFerla, executive director of the foundation.

“It was full, and it was a lot of fun,” he said.

The main purpose of the outing was to engage alumni, LaFerla said.

“We had a good mix of alumni, community members and donors,” he said. “It was a really good turnout.”

The tournament featured teams designated to represent Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson High Schools. At the end of the day, the Thomas Jefferson team was declared the winner.

Hole sponsors, raffle prize donors and volunteers all contributed to the event’s success. Iowa Western Community College provided snacks, and program assistant Nathan Schwery took photographs.

Proceeds will be used to help fund future events to engage alumni, LaFerla said.

