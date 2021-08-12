Golfers pitch in to boost two school-related fundraisers

You can always count on golfers to pitch in for fundraisers.

Successful benefit golf tournaments were held in July on behalf of St. Albert Catholic School and Council Bluffs Alumni & Friends at Dodge Riverside Golf Club.

Area Knights of Columbus members raised more than $15,000 for St. Albert Catholic School with a charity Golf Scramble on July 23 at Dodge Riverside Golf Club, according to a press release from St. Albert. A total of 116 golfers participated in the event, which included 18 holes of golf and a dinner at Corpus Christi Parish Hall. In addition, many generous sponsors donated cash, hole prizes and raffle items.

“We were thrilled with the turnout and the event,” said Jude Holzer, the Grand Knight of St. Peter’s Catholic Church, who served as chief organizer. “Thank you to everyone who participated and supported it.”

St. Albert President Anne Rohling praised the efforts of the Knights of Columbus.

“We’d like to express our sincere gratitude to the Knights for their hard work in making the golf outing such a success,” she said in the press release. “It was a tremendous event, and our students will benefit greatly from their efforts.”

