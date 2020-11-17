Google, Lozier help fund Classroom Grants

Two local companies have pitched in to help fund the Council Bluffs Schools Foundation’s expanded Classroom Grants program.

The foundation doubled its Classroom Grants budget this year to meet the needs of teachers and staff in the Council Bluffs Community School District.

This month, Google donated $30,000 to the program, according to a press release from the foundation. Coupled with $10,000 contributions from the Lozier Foundation and an anonymous donor, this year’s Classroom Grants program is fully funded.

“Now, more than ever, teachers are tasked with finding creative ways to deliver teaching and learning,” said Dan Harbeke, head of Public Policy and External Affairs at Google in Council Bluffs. “Google is proud to support teachers in our home community of Council Bluffs through the Classroom Grants program, which promotes innovation as teachers prepare students for the jobs of tomorrow,” he said in the press release.

“I am thrilled and so thankful for Google and all of our donors,” said Chris LaFerla, executive director of the foundation. “Our teachers need to know that our community is here to support them in this challenging year, and I am overwhelmed by this response.”