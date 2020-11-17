Google, Lozier help fund Classroom Grants

Two local companies have pitched in to help fund the Council Bluffs Schools Foundation’s expanded Classroom Grants program.
The foundation doubled its Classroom Grants budget this year to meet the needs of teachers and staff in the Council Bluffs Community School District.
This month, Google donated $30,000 to the program, according to a press release from the foundation. Coupled with $10,000 contributions from the Lozier Foundation and an anonymous donor, this year’s Classroom Grants program is fully funded.
“Now, more than ever, teachers are tasked with finding creative ways to deliver teaching and learning,” said Dan Harbeke, head of Public Policy and External Affairs at Google in Council Bluffs. “Google is proud to support teachers in our home community of Council Bluffs through the Classroom Grants program, which promotes innovation as teachers prepare students for the jobs of tomorrow,” he said in the press release.
Support Local Journalism
“I am thrilled and so thankful for Google and all of our donors,” said Chris LaFerla, executive director of the foundation. “Our teachers need to know that our community is here to support them in this challenging year, and I am overwhelmed by this response.”
The Classroom Grants program provides support for teachers and certified staff in the district to implement innovation in the classroom and enhance teaching and learning, the press release stated. As a steady stream of applications pours in from district teachers, support from community partners is essential to offering the Classroom Grants program.
Since September, 29 grants totaling more than $19,000 have been awarded to teachers and certified staff across the district, according to the press release. Applications will continue to be accepted, and teachers are encouraged to apply as needed.
So far this year, the foundation has received grant applications for a broad range of interactive activities that enhance learning and promote innovation, the press release stated. This year, grants will also include support for students in need, including food and clothing pantries.
To learn more about Classroom Grants or to make a donation, visit cbsf.org or call the foundation at 712-322-8800.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!