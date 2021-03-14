Hawkeye 10 students recognized for academic achievement, character

Five St. Albert Catholic students have earned recognition from the Hawkeye 10 Conference for their academic prowess and character.

The Hawkeye 10 Board of Control named Grace Garrigan, Anna Schewe, Emma Gardner and Jeff Miller to the league’s All-Academic Team.

Any senior from the 11 conference schools with at least a 29 composite ACT was eligible to apply for the team. The applications were scored based on character, leadership, school and community service, academic recognition, extracurricular honors and grade-point average.

The conference also named Jacob Rhedin of St. Albert as the school’s recipient of its Hawkeye 10 Character Award. The achievement was determined by a selection committee at the school and confirmed by administration. It was based on leadership, service, character, ACT score, GPA and involvement in activities.

They are listed below, along with Winter Sports All Academic Award Winners from most Hawkeye 10 schools. Award winners must have a GPA of 3.5.

Clarinda

Brianna Bartmess (mgr)

Isaac Bryson

Lindsay Darrah

Lanie Garrett