Hawkeye 10 students recognized for academic achievement, character
Five St. Albert Catholic students have earned recognition from the Hawkeye 10 Conference for their academic prowess and character.

The Hawkeye 10 Board of Control named Grace Garrigan, Anna Schewe, Emma Gardner and Jeff Miller to the league’s All-Academic Team.

Any senior from the 11 conference schools with at least a 29 composite ACT was eligible to apply for the team. The applications were scored based on character, leadership, school and community service, academic recognition, extracurricular honors and grade-point average.

The conference also named Jacob Rhedin of St. Albert as the school’s recipient of its Hawkeye 10 Character Award. The achievement was determined by a selection committee at the school and confirmed by administration. It was based on leadership, service, character, ACT score, GPA and involvement in activities.

They are listed below, along with Winter Sports All Academic Award Winners from most Hawkeye 10 schools. Award winners must have a GPA of 3.5.

Clarinda

Brianna Bartmess (mgr)

Isaac Bryson

Lindsay Darrah

Lanie Garrett

Emilee Haffner (mgr)

Crew Howard

Jessalee Neihart

Kristen Smith

Madison Sunderman

Clarinda-South Page

Mason McClarnon

Teya Stickler

Denison-Schleswig

Paige Andersen

Parker Bekkerus

Reed Bowker

Caden Fletcher

Manuel Garcia-Paz

Braiden Heiden

Cierra Kastner

Paige Kastner

Yolanda Loarca

Emma Mendenhall

Hannah Neeman

Evan Turin

Carter Wessel

Glenwood

Silas Bales

Lauren Becker

Madeline Becker

Kelly Embray (mgr)

Andrew Gill

Zander Hayes

Ben Hughes

Emma Hughes

Amanda Kephart

Jocelynn Lindren

Peyton Maxwell

Grace Minshew

Karlee Raymond

Elle Scarborough

Erin Schultz

Michael Woods

Jaylin Woodward

Zach Zielstra

Harlan

Isaiah Ahreholtz

Macey Bendorf

Jocelyn Cheek

Michael Erlemeier

Ashley Hall

Macie Leinen

Jesse Schwery

Brecken Van Baale

Lewis Central

Keely Diercks

Taber Dominquez

Taylor Elam

Maddie Howard

Rachel Hunter

McKenna Pettepier

Rylee Shaw

Kirstyn Smith

St. Albert

Connor Cerny

Gregory Fagan

Grace Garrigan

Cael McLaren

Jeffrey Miller

Benjamin O’Neill

Cy Patterson

Allison Petry

Samuel Rallis

Anna Schewe

Emma Gardner

Jeff Miller

Jacob Rhedin

Samuel Wilber

Ainsley Wolford

Shenandoah

Cora James

Braden Knight

Cain Lorimor

Bailey Maher

Sam Martin

Alexa Munsinger

Brody Owen

Sidda Rodewald

Zayne Zwickel

