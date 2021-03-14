Hawkeye 10 students recognized for academic achievement, character

Five St. Albert Catholic students have earned recognition from the Hawkeye 10 Conference for their academic prowess and character.
The Hawkeye 10 Board of Control named Grace Garrigan, Anna Schewe, Emma Gardner and Jeff Miller to the league’s All-Academic Team.
Any senior from the 11 conference schools with at least a 29 composite ACT was eligible to apply for the team. The applications were scored based on character, leadership, school and community service, academic recognition, extracurricular honors and grade-point average.
The conference also named Jacob Rhedin of St. Albert as the school’s recipient of its Hawkeye 10 Character Award. The achievement was determined by a selection committee at the school and confirmed by administration. It was based on leadership, service, character, ACT score, GPA and involvement in activities.
They are listed below, along with Winter Sports All Academic Award Winners from most Hawkeye 10 schools. Award winners must have a GPA of 3.5.
Clarinda
Brianna Bartmess (mgr)
Isaac Bryson
Lindsay Darrah
Lanie Garrett
Emilee Haffner (mgr)
Crew Howard
Jessalee Neihart
Kristen Smith
Madison Sunderman
Clarinda-South Page
Mason McClarnon
Teya Stickler
Denison-Schleswig
Paige Andersen
Parker Bekkerus
Reed Bowker
Caden Fletcher
Manuel Garcia-Paz
Braiden Heiden
Cierra Kastner
Paige Kastner
Yolanda Loarca
Emma Mendenhall
Hannah Neeman
Evan Turin
Carter Wessel
Glenwood
Silas Bales
Lauren Becker
Madeline Becker
Kelly Embray (mgr)
Andrew Gill
Zander Hayes
Ben Hughes
Emma Hughes
Amanda Kephart
Jocelynn Lindren
Peyton Maxwell
Grace Minshew
Karlee Raymond
Elle Scarborough
Erin Schultz
Michael Woods
Jaylin Woodward
Zach Zielstra
Harlan
Isaiah Ahreholtz
Macey Bendorf
Jocelyn Cheek
Michael Erlemeier
Ashley Hall
Macie Leinen
Jesse Schwery
Brecken Van Baale
Lewis Central
Keely Diercks
Taber Dominquez
Taylor Elam
Maddie Howard
Rachel Hunter
McKenna Pettepier
Rylee Shaw
Kirstyn Smith
St. Albert
Connor Cerny
Gregory Fagan
Grace Garrigan
Cael McLaren
Jeffrey Miller
Benjamin O’Neill
Cy Patterson
Allison Petry
Samuel Rallis
Anna Schewe
Emma Gardner
Jeff Miller
Jacob Rhedin
Samuel Wilber
Ainsley Wolford
Shenandoah
Cora James
Braden Knight
Cain Lorimor
Bailey Maher
Sam Martin
Alexa Munsinger
Brody Owen
Sidda Rodewald