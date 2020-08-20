Heartland Christian School has smooth start Thursday

She said her students seemed glad to be there, too.

“They were asking questions,” she said. “They were excited to be back.”

Said Thomas, “they don’t seem to mind the scanners. They think it’s neat.”

Staff and students have their temperatures taken as they enter the building. There are thermal scanners on stands inside each door, Thomas said. If a student’s temperature is below 100.4 degrees, he/she will get a green light and can proceed to class. If a student’s temperature is 100.4 or higher, he/she will get a red light and the office will get a signal that someone has a fever. The student’s parents will be called, and the student will be masked and escorted to the isolation room to wait for them.

If a staff person has a fever, he/she will not be able to go to class and will have to go home, according to protocols on the school’s website.

“We’ve got our precautions in place, so I think it’s the best we can do,” Henry said.

Facial coverings are optional, Gray said.