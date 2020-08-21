Heartland Christian School has smooth start Thursday

It was a perfect morning, and Heartland Christian School seemed to have a perfect start Thursday.
It was the first time in more than five months students had attended classes in person. They will now attend school all day, five days a week.
Some students couldn’t wait to see their teachers after “a long time” away, and others weren’t sure they were ready for summer vacation to end.
Teacher Erin Moore, who was on hallway duty in the front hall, said it seemed like “forever” since students had been there.
Larry Gray, executive director of the school, was pleasantly surprised by how well the drop-offs went.
“This is the smoothest first day I’ve ever had,” he said.
One reason was a change in the traffic flow. The school had instructed parents to drop off elementary students in front of the building and older students near an entrance in the back, Gray said. That prevented the traffic congestion that sometimes happens during drop-off time.
At lunchtime, teachers eating in the teachers’ lounge said being back in school was “wonderful,” “amazing” and “great.”
“I was tired of staring at my apartment walls,” said Elizabeth Henry, who teaches fifth and sixth grades alternately opposite Angie Thomas.
She said her students seemed glad to be there, too.
“They were asking questions,” she said. “They were excited to be back.”
Said Thomas, “they don’t seem to mind the scanners. They think it’s neat.”
Staff and students have their temperatures taken as they enter the building. There are thermal scanners on stands inside each door, Thomas said. If a student’s temperature is below 100.4 degrees, he/she will get a green light and can proceed to class. If a student’s temperature is 100.4 or higher, he/she will get a red light and the office will get a signal that someone has a fever. The student’s parents will be called, and the student will be masked and escorted to the isolation room to wait for them.
If a staff person has a fever, he/she will not be able to go to class and will have to go home, according to protocols on the school’s website.
“We’ve got our precautions in place, so I think it’s the best we can do,” Henry said.
Facial coverings are optional, Gray said.
“We know that we will have students and staff who will choose to wear and choose not to wear masks — that will be their decision, as long as we adhere to our plan and everyone stays healthy,” he said. “We have protection shields available for staff who choose to wear them, and we have masks on hand for students who may start feeling ill at school during the day. Just like everything else during this time, we will adjust as changes occur for the betterment of all involved on a daily basis.”
Henry plans to wear a mask when she feels it is needed.
“I haven’t yet, but I plan to when we’re doing small groups,” she said. “But just talking to them (from the front of the classroom), I don’t think I need to.”
“I feel that our plan is what is best for HCS staff and students to have the safest, cleanest, healthiest and most sanitized school year possible,” Gray said. “Our counterparts in our surrounding districts, I feel, have done what is best for their districts, considering their size and abilities, and pray that they, like us, have healthy staff and students the entire year.”
The school is starting the year with 211 pre-K through 12th-grade students — not quite as many as last year — but Gray said the school has been receiving calls from parents who are interested in sending their children to school full time.
“I feel that we will continue to grow over the next few weeks as folks are making some hard decisions on what to do for their children’s education during the unprecedented time,” he said.
Heartland Christian students still have the option of learning from home, Gray said.
“Our staff is currently working diligently on recorded lessons that are being downloaded info files that students and parents can access should they need to stay home for a day or who have to due to sickness or apprehensions of returning to in-class instruction,” he said Wednesday. “Students are not signing up for at-home learning, because all students will have this access starting day one of our school year.”
At this point, Heartland is planning to proceed with fall sports while following guidelines of the Iowa High School Athletic Association. Protocols for volleyball and basketball are being adjusted.
