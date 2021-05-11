 Skip to main content
Heartland Christian set to start parade of graduation ceremonies
Heartland Christian set to start parade of graduation ceremonies

Heartland Christian School commencement

Heartland Christian School Director Larry Gray delivers a benediction after graduates received their diplomas during the school's commencement at Victory Fellowship Church on Saturday, May 11, 2019.

 Staff file photo/Joe Shearer

Council Bluffs high schools have been hit by an outbreak of senioritis — but the cure is on its way.

All of the schools will release seniors — and other students — in the new few weeks.

The parade of Council Bluffs high school graduation ceremonies begins with Heartland Christian School’s commencement at 2 p.m. Saturday at Victory Fellowship Church, 2111 23rd Ave.

The commencement address will be delivered by the Rev. Jeff Kraft, pastor at NorthWest Christian Church and a former teacher at Heartland Christian.

Heartland Christian Elementary Principal Justin Steinmetz will do the invocation, and Heartland Christian Secondary Principal Carolyn Parton will introduce Valedictorian Morgan Beckner and Salutatorian Sarah Stile. Heartland Christian Executive Director Larry Gray will award all honors and diplomas to the 11 members of the Class of 2021. The Rev. Lonnie Parton, pastor of Victory Fellowship and chairman of the Heartland Christian School Board, will close with the benediction.

Heartland’s last day of school will be May 19.

The next event will be St. Albert High School’s Baccalaureate Mass and recognition ceremony at 6 p.m. May 19 at the school.

Abraham Lincoln High School’s graduation ceremony will be at 7 p.m. May 21 at the Mid-America Center, and Thomas Jefferson High School’s will follow at 10 a.m. May 22 at the same venue. Graduating classes are expected to be 313 at A.L. and 267 at T.J.

Council Bluffs Community School District’s last day of school will be May 27.

St. Albert will hold its commencement ceremony at 2 p.m. on May 23. Its last day of school will be May 28.

Lewis Central High School will hold its ceremony at 1:30 p.m. on May 30 at the Mid-America Center.

Lewis Central’s last day of school will be June 8.

