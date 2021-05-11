Heartland Christian set to start parade of graduation ceremonies

Council Bluffs high schools have been hit by an outbreak of senioritis — but the cure is on its way.

All of the schools will release seniors — and other students — in the new few weeks.

The parade of Council Bluffs high school graduation ceremonies begins with Heartland Christian School’s commencement at 2 p.m. Saturday at Victory Fellowship Church, 2111 23rd Ave.

The commencement address will be delivered by the Rev. Jeff Kraft, pastor at NorthWest Christian Church and a former teacher at Heartland Christian.

Heartland Christian Elementary Principal Justin Steinmetz will do the invocation, and Heartland Christian Secondary Principal Carolyn Parton will introduce Valedictorian Morgan Beckner and Salutatorian Sarah Stile. Heartland Christian Executive Director Larry Gray will award all honors and diplomas to the 11 members of the Class of 2021. The Rev. Lonnie Parton, pastor of Victory Fellowship and chairman of the Heartland Christian School Board, will close with the benediction.

Heartland’s last day of school will be May 19.

The next event will be St. Albert High School’s Baccalaureate Mass and recognition ceremony at 6 p.m. May 19 at the school.