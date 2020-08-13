Heartland Family Service to distribute backpacks and school supplies

Heartland Family Service will host a backpack drive-thru event to provide backpacks and school supplies to Omaha Public Schools students in need as they prepare to head back to school this month.

Heartland Family Service said it is partnering with 3Sisters and All Communities Outreach Services for the event, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Heartland Central Administration Office, 2101 S. 42nd Street in Omaha.

The entrance to the drive-thru will start at the east parking lot entrance off 42nd and Francis streets, according to a release from Heartland. Masks are required and participants must remain in their cars. The event is open to parents with school-age children in the Council Bluffs-Omaha metro area, including Bellevue.

Backpacks will include free school supplies and a free sack lunch, only while supplies last, Heartland said.

For more information, call 402-889-5803 or email info@heartlandfamilyservice.org.

