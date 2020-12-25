Here’s looking at you -- in the yearbook: LC upgrades contract with Jostens

Lewis Central High School students will be able to contribute to the school’s yearbook with a new feature being added for the 2021-22 school year.
The Lewis Central Community School District Board of Education on Monday approved upgrading its contract with Jostens publishing company to Yearbook Plus, which will allow students other than the yearbook staff to upload photos to be considered for inclusion in that year’s volume, Superintendent Eric Knost said. Having additional sources could be helpful when the staff can’t get to a school event, he said.
The board approved extending the contract with Jostens with the Yearbook Plus service through 2024 at a cost of $25,200.
Putting together last year’s yearbook was especially challenging, since schools were closed for several months at the end of the year, said Maddison Sieck, LCHS journalism teacher.
“One of the reasons we really liked the idea of Yearbook Plus was the fact that students have an opportunity to submit their own photos,” she said. “Even on a normal year, we struggle to get to every event. This program allows us to better share what a year in the life of a student at Lewis Central is all about. It gives us another tool to produce a great yearbook.”
Senior editors Rylee Shaw, Maren Larson and Waren Graeve knew about Yearbook Plus and are excited about the staff having more sources for photos, Sieck said.
“We currently have 22 people in the yearbook class,” she said. “Everyone is required to take photos at three events. We definitely have a few students who take more, that really focus in on photography. Then we have a group of students who manage the back end of uploading pictures, sorting through them and managing the equipment.”
Sieck hopes more students can now be pictured in the yearbook.
“We always try to include as many students as possible in the book,” she said. “Sometimes with the current layout, you can really focus in on students who are in activities or sports. That made it interesting when all of those things were canceled last spring. But in a way, it let us highlight students who are traditionally not in the yearbook.
“I hope we see more pictures of students doing those out-of-school activities they are really passionate about, like volunteering, rugby, 4-H or their jobs,” Sieck said. “I’m really hopeful it makes everyone feel more included by our yearbook coverage.”