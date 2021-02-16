High-schoolers boost Iowa Western spring enrollment

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Maybe your centers aren’t as bad as they look right here, because we put the high-schoolers in one group,” President Daniel Kinney said.

There may be ways to recharge the centers. Kinney said he would like to develop a five-year plan for the centers.

Iowa Western’s full-time enrollment slipped by 32 students, or 2%, with a corresponding dip in full-time students’ credit hours of 510, or 2%.

The numbers do not include any noncredit students or classes, Kohler said.

“We have a lot of people on campus doing things and paying that aren’t included here,” board President Connie Hornbeck said.

The academic area that showed the most growth was career and technical programs. Enrollment was up by 162 students, or 10%, with credit hours increasing by 1,284.65, or 7%. Non-degree-seeking enrollment was up by 199 students, or 11%, but credit hours were down by 8,940.5 hours, or 44%.

Of course, spring 2020 was not a typical semester. Iowa Western went online with most of its classes beginning March 30, making exceptions for some career-technical courses that depend on hands-on lab work. College officials encouraged students to go home, if they could, to limit their risk of exposure to the novel coronavirus. However, the college did keep its housing facilities open for international students and others who could not go home. The Dr. John and Jean Marshall Wellness Center closed, and Arts Center events were canceled.

