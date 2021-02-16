High-schoolers boost Iowa Western spring enrollment

Iowa Western Community College’s spring enrollment is up, compared to last spring, mainly because of a jump in high school students taking courses from the college.
The student population increased by 215 students, or 4.2%, from spring 2020, according to a report presented to the board of trustees Monday by Don Kohler, vice president of marketing/enrollment services/information technology. Credit hours are up 1,271.5, or 2.6%.
Without high school students, enrollment would have slipped by 104 students, or 3%, and 1,062 credit hours, or 2.8%. However, an increase of 319, or 17.7%, in high school students taking 2,333.5, or 20.7%, more credit hours boosted the overall total.
“As of last week, the trend’s OK, but there’s still a lot of information out there,” Kohler said. “On high school, Lewis Central’s on trimesters, so we won’t know their numbers for a while. Overall, I think we’re holding pretty good this semester. A lot of it’s the high school students.”
Only the Council Bluffs Campus tallied an increase — a modest bump of 13 students and 189 credit hours, or 0.4% and 0.5%, respectively. The other centers lost anywhere from 10 students and 97 credit hours at the Page-Fremont County Center to 24 students and 289 hours at the Cass County Center. It should be noted that these numbers do not include high school students.
“Maybe your centers aren’t as bad as they look right here, because we put the high-schoolers in one group,” President Daniel Kinney said.
There may be ways to recharge the centers. Kinney said he would like to develop a five-year plan for the centers.
Iowa Western’s full-time enrollment slipped by 32 students, or 2%, with a corresponding dip in full-time students’ credit hours of 510, or 2%.
The numbers do not include any noncredit students or classes, Kohler said.
“We have a lot of people on campus doing things and paying that aren’t included here,” board President Connie Hornbeck said.
The academic area that showed the most growth was career and technical programs. Enrollment was up by 162 students, or 10%, with credit hours increasing by 1,284.65, or 7%. Non-degree-seeking enrollment was up by 199 students, or 11%, but credit hours were down by 8,940.5 hours, or 44%.
Of course, spring 2020 was not a typical semester. Iowa Western went online with most of its classes beginning March 30, making exceptions for some career-technical courses that depend on hands-on lab work. College officials encouraged students to go home, if they could, to limit their risk of exposure to the novel coronavirus. However, the college did keep its housing facilities open for international students and others who could not go home. The Dr. John and Jean Marshall Wellness Center closed, and Arts Center events were canceled.