A Thomas Jefferson High School teacher helped young people learn about native plants and animals by weaving art into their lessons during camps at Pottawattamie County’s Hitchcock Nature Center this summer.

The project was part of the Iowa STEM Teacher Externship program, which offered externships to 82 teachers this year. The program is supported through state-appropriated funds and investments by Iowa business, industry and community partners; the Iowa Economic Development Authority and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources Resource Enhancement and Protection Education program, according to a press release from the Governor’s STEM Advisory Council. Since the program’s launch in 2009, the council has organized more than 800 externship experiences throughout the state.

Ideally, the experiences benefit the host organization, teachers and their students, said Thomas Jefferson art teacher Laura Bancroft.

“The program is you work with a business (or organization) and then you come back and adapt it to your classroom,” she said.

In addition, participating teachers receive three hours of graduate-level credit.

Bancroft helped with curriculum and worked with students during three three-day camps at Hitchcock for fourth- and fifth-graders, sixth- and seventh-graders and seventh- through ninth-graders. Besides art, they could also participate in canoeing, archery, fire building and other outdoor activities.

Bancroft worked with students in groups of 12 to 16 and had them make sculptures that related to the native plants and animals that were the focus of the camps. The seventh- through ninth-graders picked small features from plants during their educational hikes — an oak leaf, a flower, a sprig of grass, etc. — and pressed them into clay medallions, which were dried and then fired among the flames in a fire pit.

“It’s one of the first firings people did probably in the Stone Age thousands of years ago,” she said.

Bancroft took the younger students’ works home and fired them in a kiln.

Drying the sculpture, it turns out, is an important part of the process. If it is fired before it is thoroughly dried, it explodes when the moisture inside the clay reaches the boiling point, she said. To dry sculptures at camp, they placed clay objects on a car in the sun for four to six hours or near — but not in — a fire.

Firing the clay was even more time-consuming. In the pit fire — which is not as hot as a kiln — it took eight to 10 hours, Bancroft said. The students started the fire with flint and steel — something they learned at camp.

“We stayed up all night with the pit fire,” she said.

“It was a really great experience,” Bancroft said of her externship. “I’m a huge fan of hands-on work, and I think the art really gives them an authentic experience. They get to build things and see the results instantly. A lot of kids learn by touch. When you touch and feel something, you get a better understanding of what it really is.”

At the end of her externship, Bancroft was required to give a presentation on her experience at a gathering of teachers who had completed externships.

“The teachers had a great time,” she said.

Teachers can also present to Iowa PBS, which may post them on its website or social media pages.

Externship opportunities are being offered to more teachers each year, Bancroft said.