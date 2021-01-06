Hy-Vee campaign aims to help schools

Hy-Vee is holding a contest that will allow winners to receive prizes and designate schools to receive donations from the food store chain.

Hy-Vee’s Fuel Your School campaign was designed with schools in mind, said Mitch Streit, a district director for Hy-Vee.

“It’s just a way we can help out the local schools at a time when schools need a little extra help,” Streit said.

“As COVID-19 continues to impact communities, school administrators and educators are working tirelessly to evolve and innovate to engage with and teach students,” a press release from Hy-Vee stated. “Hy-Vee’s donation to local schools is just one way the company can provide financial assistance to its communities throughout the pandemic.”

However, in order for schools to benefit, they must be designated by a winner, Streit said. That’s why local participation in the contest is crucial.

The company has pledged to award a total of $75,000 to 55 schools in its eight-state region as part of its Fuel Your School campaign, which runs through Jan. 31, according to the press release.