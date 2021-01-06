Hy-Vee campaign aims to help schools

Hy-Vee is holding a contest that will allow winners to receive prizes and designate schools to receive donations from the food store chain.
Hy-Vee’s Fuel Your School campaign was designed with schools in mind, said Mitch Streit, a district director for Hy-Vee.
“It’s just a way we can help out the local schools at a time when schools need a little extra help,” Streit said.
“As COVID-19 continues to impact communities, school administrators and educators are working tirelessly to evolve and innovate to engage with and teach students,” a press release from Hy-Vee stated. “Hy-Vee’s donation to local schools is just one way the company can provide financial assistance to its communities throughout the pandemic.”
However, in order for schools to benefit, they must be designated by a winner, Streit said. That’s why local participation in the contest is crucial.
The company has pledged to award a total of $75,000 to 55 schools in its eight-state region as part of its Fuel Your School campaign, which runs through Jan. 31, according to the press release.
To enter, customers can send in a card or just purchase specific brands offered at Hy-Vee stores and swipe their Hy-Vee Fuel Saver + Perks reward cards. Customers will receive one automatic entry into the sweepstakes for every eligible product they purchase in-store or online. For example, a customer who purchases two TopCare products and three HealthMarket products (and uses their Fuel Saver card) will earn five entries into the sweepstakes.
Eligible items include Hy-Vee Rotisseries Chicken or chicken breast and other selected Hy-Vee brand products; DiLusso meats, cheeses and salads; TopCare; Full Circle; True Chicken; and Tippy Toes baby food, among other brands.
Fifty winners will receive up to $200 in prizes and $1,000 awarded to the elementary or secondary school of their choice in Hy-Vee’s eight-state region. Prizes will include a Hy-Vee KidsFit membership box, $50 Joe Fresh gift card and $50 DSW gift card.
In addition, five Grand Prize winners will receive up to $500 in prizes and $5,000 awarded to the school of their choice in the region. Grand prizes will include a Hy-Vee KidsFit membership box, Gizmo2 watch and $250 Hy-Vee gift card.
Altogether, 55 schools will receive a total of $75,000 and 55 customers will receive up to a total of $12,500 in prizes.
Winners will be selected in drawings on Feb. 8.
While the promotion is tied to the purchase of certain products, a purchase is not required to enter the sweepstakes, the press release stated. For official rules, eligible brands and contest details, visit hy-vee.com/fuelyourschool.