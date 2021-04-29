ICAN promotes signups for college, training

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Community colleges saw the biggest drop, with enrollment by new graduates falling 18% among students from low-income schools and 8.8% among students from higher-income schools, the National Student Clearinghouse stated in an updated report released in March.

The FAFSA form has long been a key indicator of post-high school success, according to ICAN. Data indicates that students filing the FAFSA are more likely to immediately enroll in an education or training program following high school. It is this connection between FAFSA completion and college attainment that ICAN will focus on in the coming months through this grant program.

“Iowa traditionally has a strong FAFSA completion initiative that in normal years allows for community- and school-based events to take place across Iowa, providing face-to-face assistance to families.” explained Miller. “The pandemic made many of these events impossible to hold. Coupled with delays in planning by students, the Class of 2021 is just behind. We plan to change that through this grant program.”

Research indicates that students who delay enrollment in a postsecondary education or training program after high school are 64% less likely than their “on-time” peers to complete a bachelor’s degree and 18% less likely to complete any credential.