In-person education option making its way through Iowa Capitol

The Iowa Legislature appeared poised Thursday to pass a bill to require all schools to offer a full-time, in-person option for students.
Senate Study Bill 1064, introduced by Sen. Amy Sinclair, R-Allerton, chair of the Senate Education Committee, would require Iowa’s public and non-public accredited schools to provide a 100% in-person instruction option for parents and students.
However, it would still allow a waiver process via the state Department of Education to adapt to public health and staffing conditions if a district is hit with a viral outbreak. The state would consider the positivity rate in the county where the school district is located, the number of teachers out to quarantine and the supply of substitute teachers and bus drivers in deciding whether to approve the waiver, the bill states.
Districts could continue to offer hybrid and virtual options in addition to the full-time option, Sinclair said.
St. Albert Catholic School is “completely in support” of full-time, in-person instruction, President Anne Rohling said.
“In fact, St. Albert opened its doors for the 2020-21 school year in person and never looked back,” she said. “We feel it is best for children educationally and for their emotional and mental health to be on site. We implemented appropriate safety measures and have remained diligent about keeping them in place.”
Although Lewis Central Community School District has also been holding full-time, in-person school throughout the school year, Superintendent Eric Knost has a different point of view.
“I think those decisions should be left to the local elected boards of education, who are much more closely connected to their school communities than those residing at the state Capitol,” he said. “This should be a matter of local control.”
Republicans, including Reynolds, support the proposal, saying students and families should have the option of being in the classroom full-time during the COVID-19 pandemic, even in districts where local school and public health officials have not deemed that to be safe.
Sen. Dan Dawson, R-Council Bluffs, said last week that while he supports local control, “unfortunately this past fall we had extremely bad actors. I would point to Des Moines Public Schools.”
The Des Moines district maintained virtual-only instruction for most of the school year despite directives from Reynolds. Dawson said he thinks students, especially elementary school students, need an in-person option.
Democrats oppose the measure, saying local leaders — not state lawmakers — know best how to operate their schools with staff’s and students’ education and safety in mind.
Statehouse Democrats argued that everyone is in agreement that students should be in Iowa’s classrooms, but added that it should be handled safely and at the discretion of local leaders.
“Is there a single person in Iowa that believes kids should not be in school right now? Do you know of anyone who thinks that? But forcing kids back in the middle of an uncontrolled global pandemic is dangerous,” said Sen. Joe Bolkcom, D-Iowa City.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, some schools have operated either entirely online or by using a hybrid model, in which students are in classroom some days and learn virtually other days. The proposed legislation would require those districts to also permit any students who wish to attend school in-person every day.
During debate on the proposal in the Iowa Senate, Democrats read correspondence from school administrators, nurses, and teachers who suggested the measure would put school staff and students in danger.
The legislation passed the Senate on a party-line vote, with 29 Republicans supporting and 18 Democrats opposing.
It was schedule to be debated later Thursday in the Iowa House, where it was also expected to pass with the Republican majority there. It had not passed as of press time.
The bill would then be sent to Reynolds, who in recent weeks has pushed strongly for the proposal. The measure would take effect no later than the second Monday after enactment and would be in effect until the June 30 end of the current fiscal year. Parents and students would be given at least five days to decide what kind of instruction they wish to receive, according to the legislation.