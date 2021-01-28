In-person education option making its way through Iowa Capitol

“Is there a single person in Iowa that believes kids should not be in school right now? Do you know of anyone who thinks that? But forcing kids back in the middle of an uncontrolled global pandemic is dangerous,” said Sen. Joe Bolkcom, D-Iowa City.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, some schools have operated either entirely online or by using a hybrid model, in which students are in classroom some days and learn virtually other days. The proposed legislation would require those districts to also permit any students who wish to attend school in-person every day.

During debate on the proposal in the Iowa Senate, Democrats read correspondence from school administrators, nurses, and teachers who suggested the measure would put school staff and students in danger.

The legislation passed the Senate on a party-line vote, with 29 Republicans supporting and 18 Democrats opposing.

It was schedule to be debated later Thursday in the Iowa House, where it was also expected to pass with the Republican majority there. It had not passed as of press time.