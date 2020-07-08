Iowa Board of Regents to offer special ACT testing sessions

The Iowa Board of Regents has added special ACT testing dates at Iowa Western Community College to provide timely opportunities for students to take the test.

“A lot of those other testing dates and locations didn’t happen because of the COVID, so they were trying to provide some more opportunities for students to take the test,” said Christy Nash of the Western Iowa Regents Resource Center.

Testing will be offered from 8 a.m. to noon on Aug. 7, 8 and 14 in Dodge Hall at Iowa Western Community College’s Council Bluffs Campus, 2700 College Road, she said.

To be eligible for the special testing sessions, a student must be an Iowa resident attending an Iowa high school planning to graduate in winter 2020 or spring 2021 and must be taking the test for the first time, a press release from the Board of Regents stated. Scores from the special testing sessions will be valid and accepted only by the three State of Iowa Regent institutions (University of Iowa, Iowa State University and University of Northern Iowa).

All test takers will be required to wear face masks at ACT check-in and throughout the exam, the Board of Regents website states. Social distancing practices will be in place throughout the test day.