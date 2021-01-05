Iowa College Aid eyes creation of nonprofit arm

As the state’s official student financial aid agency for more than 50 years, Iowa College Aid is limited in the type of external funding it can pursue toward its mission to “make college possible for all Iowans.”

“There are major grants out there that don’t go to government agencies,” said Elizabeth Keest Sedrel, a spokeswoman for Iowa College Aid — initially created in 1963 by lawmakers as the Iowa College Student Aid Commission.

“They might be very much in line with what we do, in terms of improving college access to college,” she said. “But sometimes they say that they will only go to a 501© (3)” nonprofit.

With state aid for public universities dropping, tuition rates on an unrelenting incline and demographic shifts driving economic need among college students — compounded even more by COVID-19 hits and a strapped state budget — Sedrel said external funding is as imperative now as it’s ever been.

That has her agency looking at a solution to the obstacle blocking it from accessing those pots of funding.

“There is a recommendation to allow Iowa College Aid to organize a nonprofit corporation,” Sedrel said. “This would not replace our agency. It would be a nonprofit arm that would work in conjunction with our agency.”