Iowa’s community colleges see dip in enrollment; Community colleges still state’s main postsecondary educator

Iowa Western Community College President Daniel Kinney said he thinks enrollment will rebound this fall. Students are getting used to the COVID-19 protocols, and vaccines are being rolled out that will eventually reduce or eliminate the need for those.

“We’ve got a great future ahead of us here at Iowa Western,” he said. “We’re still going to have some of the virtual instruction, but we’ll get back to more face-to-face. The economy will continue to build back. We’re going to be able to get our campus back to more normal than we’ve been since March 13,” when community colleges closed because of the pandemic and switched to online instruction.”

Still, Kinney thinks technology will continue to play a bigger role in education after the pandemic than it did before, he said.

“I think we’ve learned a lot from this,” he said.

Students enrolled in both high school and college through dual-credit courses have become a major part of the student population at the state’s community colleges. Statewide, joint enrollment was up 2.4%, with 51,800 high school students comprising 40.8% of total students and 25.6% of credit hours, the report stated. Over a five-year period (2015 through 2019), joint enrollment increased by 45%.