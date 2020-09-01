 Skip to main content
Iowa Western approves 3% raises for all employee groups
top story

Iowa Western approves 3% raises for all employee groups

20200617_new_iwcccovidplans_4

Seats inside Clark Hall on Iowa Western Community College’s Council Bluffs campus are taped off to help maintain social distancing on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Iowa Western officials recently filled in more details about how the Council Bluffs campus will function this fall in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Iowa Western Community College Board of Trustees has approved 3% across-the-board raises for college employees.

During a special meeting Thursday, the board approved 3% increases for the faculty’s collective bargaining unit, the engineering group’s bargaining unit and employees not represented by a collective bargaining team, according to Eddie Holtz, vice president of finance.

Holtz noted that it was a larger raise than the college has given employees in recent years.

“We just felt that, to stay competitive, it was important to raise our wages,” he said. “We felt it was something we needed to do.”

The administration told the unions it wanted to wait until fall to finalize contracts for the year, Holtz said.

“With the pandemic, we just did not know what to expect for the fall,” he said.

In addition, the board decided not to increase the share employees must pay toward their health insurance premiums, Holtz said.

Iowa Western Community College employs 400 full-time and 350 part-time employees, although the number of part-time workers varies by season. The college has a payroll of about $20 million, Holtz said.

