Iowa Western Board to vote on higher levy

The Iowa Western Community College Board of Trustees will hold a public hearing on its proposed Fiscal Year 2022 budget during its meeting at 2 p.m. Monday in the Reiver Room at the student center on its Council Bluffs Campus.

The budget would increase the college’s levy from $1.29710 to $1.46 per $1,000 of taxable valuation, or about 16 cents per $1,000.

The increase would follow two years of slight decreases in the rate.

The board will vote on final approval of the budget after the hearing. Members will also vote on the sale of School Refunding Bonds and Dormitory Revenue Refunding Bonds and the revitalization of the dance team.

The meeting will be livestreamed via Zoom. To join the Zoom meeting, go to https://iwcc.zoom.us/j/955895248996.

The full agenda can be viewed on the college’s website at iwcc.edu by going to About>Board of Trustees>Board Agenda/Minutes>Board Agenda: March 8, 2021, which also has a link to the Zoom meeting.

