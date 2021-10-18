Iowa Western culinary arts students to offer Oktoberfest dinner

The Iowa Western Community College Culinary and Baking Department will hold its Oktoberfest Fundraiser on Oct. 29.

The Specialty Germanic Buffet will open at 6:30 p.m. at the Student Center, 2700 College Road.

The event will feature traditional German and Bavarian appetizers, entrees and sides, as well as desserts -- all served buffet style.

The dinners are an opportunity for students to:

• Experience large-scale cooking and serving, which they will likely see upon entering the industry

• Practice planning and execution

• Gain exposure to new types of cultural and regional foods which they may never have seen before

• Build their overall skills

Money raised at the event will go into the department’s Food Tech Club, which is used for guest speakers, field trips, supplies, repairs and maintenance, etc.

Reservations are required no later than Wednesday, Oct. 20. Please contact Chef Nate Steinbach, nsteinbach@iwcc.edu or 712-325-3238; or Chef Richie Kennedy, rkennedy@iwcc.edu or 712-325-3452. Payment of $50 per person can be made at the door by cash or check. Checks should be made payable to IWCC Food Tech Club (nonrefundable).

