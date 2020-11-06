Iowa Western finalist Kinney calls himself a 'big collaborator'

“The good thing is, right now, there’s a lot of grant dollars,” he said.

Iowa Central plans to use a $168,000 grant to purchase laptop computers for faculty so they can use them to plan online classes, Kinney said. He has been meeting with the board of trustees, faculty, staff and administration to do some strategic planning on enrollment and student retention.

As a result, Iowa Central has tried to get students into career tracks so they are less likely to drop out. Kinney said he has been listening to “people who deal with students every day.”

“It’s that collaborative style that I bring to the position,” he said. “I’m a big collaborator.”

Kinney said he manages a budget of about $75 million.

“I take that very personally,” he said.

In 11 audits, the college has never had a “nix,” Kinney said. Finances are tight right now for Iowa Central, he added.

“I do require every expenditure to go through my office right now,” he said. “We have to rely on external funding more and more. We’re not going to see a lot of increases from the state. Partnerships, I think, are more and more important than ever.”