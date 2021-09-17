Iowa Western postpones 23rd annual Black Tie Harvest for Scholarships

Iowa Western Community College has postponed its 23rd annual Black Tie Harvest.

“After careful consideration of the current COVID-19 circumstances and significant discussions with our community partners, Iowa Western has decided to postpone the 2021 Black Tie Harvest for Scholarships” until 6 p.m. on Nov. 13 at Reiver Arena on the Council Bluffs Campus, a press release from the college stated.

The event was originally scheduled for 6 p.m. on Sept. 25.

The Black Tie Harvest for Scholarships is the college’s single largest annual scholarship fundraiser, raising more than $2.1 million for Iowa Western student scholarships. Held on the Council Bluffs Campus for the last 22 years, the Black Tie Harvest brings the college and community together for an evening of fine dining, fundraising and award presentations.

The “Springtime in Paris”-themed gala will be hosted by Black Tie Chairs Bryan and Pam Hill, assisted by Co-chairs John and Leslie Southard and Scott Hoffman. The event will feature the presentation of two of the college’s most prestigious awards: the Investment in Excellence Award to retired President Dan and Pam Kinney and the Outstanding Alumni Award to Edd and Donna Leach.

For more information, contact Molly Noon at mnoon@iwcc.edu or 712-325-3306.

