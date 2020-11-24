Iowa Western prepares for extended winter break

That is, without using public transportation and without exposing anyone in their home who might be high risk.

“For students that need to stay on campus to quarantine, we put a number of supports in place to ensure they would be as comfortable as possible,” Heim said. “That includes daily communication from housing staff to check in, resources from our mental health counselors, access to technology if they didn’t have their own computers and, of course, meal delivery.”

Heim said she feels like the college did a good job planning safety measures, which included requiring masks, social distancing and frequent hand washing or sanitizing. In addition, classes were downsized, with each section meeting for longer periods but less often. And crowds were limited in size in common areas, from the cafeteria to the Arts Center auditorium.

“There was obviously a learning curve but, after a few weeks, it became second nature for our community,” she said. “I’ve seen students holding each other accountable for wearing their masks and maintaining 6 feet between themselves and others. The impact of COVID-19 has certainly reshaped what the college experience looks like for this year, but I’m happy to report that our students have adjusted well.”

Students, too, seem to feel good about the precautions, Heim said.