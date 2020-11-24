Iowa Western prepares for extended winter break

Iowa Western Community College will take an extended break soon to try to minimize bringing the coronavirus on campus from holiday gatherings.
Wednesday is the last day of the first semester, which will followed by a break of more than a month. All students will leave during the break, except international students, according to Reanna Heim, dean of student life.
“We made an exception this year due to the struggles of trying to navigate international travel in the middle of a pandemic,” she said.
The new coronavirus remained active at the college last week, producing more cases of COVID-19 among students and staff members. During the reporting period of Nov. 15-21, there were 19 newly reported cases among students, 34 recoveries and 23 active cases, according to Don Kohler, vice president of marketing, enrollment services and information technology.
Among staff members, the college had five new cases, nine recoveries and eight active cases.
Iowa Western planned ahead on quarantines, as well as safety measures and setting the schedule to minimize importing of the coronavirus.
Support Local Journalism
“We set aside 64 beds between Suites I, II and the Village Apartments,” Heim said. “Students are encouraged to quarantine at home, if they could get there safely.”
That is, without using public transportation and without exposing anyone in their home who might be high risk.
“For students that need to stay on campus to quarantine, we put a number of supports in place to ensure they would be as comfortable as possible,” Heim said. “That includes daily communication from housing staff to check in, resources from our mental health counselors, access to technology if they didn’t have their own computers and, of course, meal delivery.”
Heim said she feels like the college did a good job planning safety measures, which included requiring masks, social distancing and frequent hand washing or sanitizing. In addition, classes were downsized, with each section meeting for longer periods but less often. And crowds were limited in size in common areas, from the cafeteria to the Arts Center auditorium.
“There was obviously a learning curve but, after a few weeks, it became second nature for our community,” she said. “I’ve seen students holding each other accountable for wearing their masks and maintaining 6 feet between themselves and others. The impact of COVID-19 has certainly reshaped what the college experience looks like for this year, but I’m happy to report that our students have adjusted well.”
Students, too, seem to feel good about the precautions, Heim said.
“We did conduct a satisfaction survey in Residence Life this fall and intentionally asked students questions about their satisfaction with the precautions that were put in place,” she said. “The majority of the responses reflected positively on our efforts.”
Iowa Western’s spring semester will begin on Jan. 11, Kohler said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.