Iowa Western presidential search on track

Iowa Western Community College’s search for a new president is on track, a college official said Monday.
Iowa Western President Dan Kinney plans to retire effective Dec. 31 after what will then be 26 ½ years of service.
The college’s search firm will accept applications until Sept. 9, according to Brent Siegrist, president of the Iowa Western Board of Trustees. He said he did not know how many have been submitted so far.
On Jan. 6, the college announced Kinney’s intention to retire effective Aug. 31. On Jan. 13, the board of trustees voted to engage the Association of Community College Trustees’s ACCT Searches group to handle the search for Kinney’s successor. After talking to ACCT officials, the board asked Kinney if he would stay until the end of the calendar year to give the college more time to search for a new president, and he agreed.
A survey was posted online to collect public responses on what people thought the next president should be like. On June 10, ACCT search consultant Julie Golder facilitated public forums in Council Bluffs, Harlan and Clarinda on June 10 to gather more input.
A 20-member Presidential Search Committee was formed that includes representatives from the board of trustees, faculty, staff, administration, the college foundation, community and student body. The committee developed a presidential profile during its first meeting on June 11.
The Iowa Western Board of Trustees edited the profile and approved it later that day. It was posted on the college’s website soon after that and is available for review by members of the public and prospective candidates for the position.
ACCT Searches will screen applications for the board. The committee will review confidential application packages, interview semifinalists and recommend finalists to the board for further consideration.
The board will interview the final candidates, and all finalists will participate in open forums at Iowa Western, probably in early November.
The presidential profile and progress reports on the search can be viewed below the main picture on the homepage of the college’s website at iwcc.edu.
