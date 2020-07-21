Iowa Western presidential search on track

Iowa Western Community College’s search for a new president is on track, a college official said Monday.

Iowa Western President Dan Kinney plans to retire effective Dec. 31 after what will then be 26 ½ years of service.

The college’s search firm will accept applications until Sept. 9, according to Brent Siegrist, president of the Iowa Western Board of Trustees. He said he did not know how many have been submitted so far.

On Jan. 6, the college announced Kinney’s intention to retire effective Aug. 31. On Jan. 13, the board of trustees voted to engage the Association of Community College Trustees’s ACCT Searches group to handle the search for Kinney’s successor. After talking to ACCT officials, the board asked Kinney if he would stay until the end of the calendar year to give the college more time to search for a new president, and he agreed.

A survey was posted online to collect public responses on what people thought the next president should be like. On June 10, ACCT search consultant Julie Golder facilitated public forums in Council Bluffs, Harlan and Clarinda on June 10 to gather more input.