Iowa Western PTK chapters harvesting new members

“Beyond that, we do quite a few other things throughout the year, including informational meetings, induction ceremonies, volunteer events, service and research projects and fundraisers,” Klocke said. “We also attend various conferences when possible. This Friday, for example, I am attending the (virtual) Iowa Regional Convention with about 13 scholars.”

The Alpha Omicron Tau Chapter, with an acceptance rate of 22.2%, received seven stoles, she said. The Beta Beta Mu Chapter received four, indicating an acceptance rate of about 19%, she said.

The centers chapter is the PTK group for Harlan, Atlantic, Clarinda and Shenandoah, said Heather Babka, co-advisor. She thinks their acceptance rate was closer to 16%.

Beta Beta Mu has done some service projects in the area, Babka said.

“We have done hygiene drives in the past to donate hygiene items to local shelters and food banks,” she said. “That was fairly successful.”

Growing membership is not easy for a chapter spread out over four attendance centers, Babka said.

“It is harder to navigate having a group that is separated by very large distances, but the other advisor (Kristin Smith) and I are trying very hard to get more students actively involved,” she said.