Iowa Western raises levy; tuition rate may follow

The Iowa Western Community College Board of Trustees approved a budget for Fiscal Year 2022 that includes a tax increase of about 16 cents per $1,000 of taxable valuation and may lead to another tuition hike for students.
The budget, as published, calls for total expenditures of $86.14 million on revenues of $85.26 million, a net loss of $875,533 in the overall fund balance. The college’s levy would rise from $1.29710 to $1.45808.
That follows two years of small decreases in the rate.
The budget assumes a 2% decrease in enrollment for the 2021-22 academic year, Holtz said during the board’s February meeting.
The college will probably need to raise tuition also, but that rate won’t be set until April or May, according to Eddie Holtz, vice president of finance.
“I have no idea what it will be,” he said. “There are still so many things up in the air.”
That includes the amount of state aid that will be approved by the Legislature, the amount colleges will be allocated from the COVID-19 relief bill just approved by the U.S. Senate, the pay increase for college staff that is ultimately agreed on in negotiations with the labor groups involved and the increase in the cost of insurance for the next fiscal year, which runs from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022, Holtz said.
Officials are less likely to raise other fees, he said.
The college will get a $95,171 boost in property tax revenue from growth in its tax base of $469,978,166, or 4.43%.
The growth was driven by Pottawattamie County, which grew in value by $342,670,241, or 6.71%. It was the county’s largest dollar increase in more than 15 years and brings its total valuation to almost $5.45 billion – almost half of the college’s property tax base.
Students and taxpayers will save a little money from the refinancing of two series of bonds, Holtz said.
“This is not new money, it’s refinancing to take advantage of the current low interest rates,” he said.
The board approved procedural steps toward the sale of Dormitory Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2021A, not to exceed $7.9 million, which will save the college about $1.4 million and help keep the cost of college housing down, Holtz said.
“This is actually saving money for our students,” he said.
Members also approved starting proceedings for the sale of General Obligation School Refunding Bonds, Series 2021B, of about $6.2 million. That will save taxpayers $500,000 to $600,000, Holtz said.