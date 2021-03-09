Iowa Western raises levy; tuition rate may follow

The Iowa Western Community College Board of Trustees approved a budget for Fiscal Year 2022 that includes a tax increase of about 16 cents per $1,000 of taxable valuation and may lead to another tuition hike for students.

The budget, as published, calls for total expenditures of $86.14 million on revenues of $85.26 million, a net loss of $875,533 in the overall fund balance. The college’s levy would rise from $1.29710 to $1.45808.

That follows two years of small decreases in the rate.

The budget assumes a 2% decrease in enrollment for the 2021-22 academic year, Holtz said during the board’s February meeting.

The college will probably need to raise tuition also, but that rate won’t be set until April or May, according to Eddie Holtz, vice president of finance.

“I have no idea what it will be,” he said. “There are still so many things up in the air.”