Iowa Western recognizes faculty and staff for making PPE

The Iowa Western Community College Board of Trustees and administration recognized faculty , staff and students who have been involved in making personal protective equipment during a board of trustees meeting Monday.
Reagan Pufall, art and graphic arts instructor, spearheaded a project to make face shields by producing the frame with 3-D printers and adding the clear plastic. Pufall got the project going after talking to someone with PPE for NE, a Nebraska-based organization that makes PPE with 3-D printers. That group provided some discs for the printers and clear plastic for the project, and Iowa Western donated spools of the plastic filament the 3-D printers melt and form into the desired shape.
The process was carried out by industrial technology lab assistant Michael Parkhurst, student AmeriCorps volunteers Levi Hardiman and Robert Elmore and a handful of students, according to Matt Mancuso, dean of industrial technology. Together, they made more than 700 shields that were donated to PPE for NE, which distributed them to metro and southwest Iowa hospitals.
After that, the group created an additional 780 face shields for Iowa Western, Mancuso said.
“Every full-time faculty member received a face shield,” he said. “In addition, childcare staff, security, disability services, athletics, adjuncts and other staff members received face masks. Our health students were required to wear a face shield as well, so all nursing and dental students received a face shield for their clinical sites.”
Parkhurst, Hardiman and Elmore carried out that project, Mancuso said.
“Michael, Levi and Robert deserve all of the credit in completing the project from beginning to end,” he said. “They worked from March to August in developing these face shields. Michael maintained the 3-D printers, which continuously broke because of overuse. Robert ran prints, and Levi put the shields together. They have made over 1,450 face shields, and they are currently making 150 shields for the football player helmets.”
Additionally, Sheila Applegate with the college sewed more than 250 face masks for faculty and staff in academic affairs, according to Vice President of Academic Affairs Marjorie Welch.
“She started sewing in early summer to make sure when faculty returned to campus we could provide each one with a face covering to use in the classroom,” Welch said, who noted the college purchased each staff member, faculty member and students a welcome back kit with a face mask with an Iowa Western logo, a personal size bottle of hand sanitizer and a stylus device to use to open doors and push buttons on key pads.
