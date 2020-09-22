Iowa Western recognizes faculty and staff for making PPE

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Iowa Western Community College Board of Trustees and administration recognized faculty , staff and students who have been involved in making personal protective equipment during a board of trustees meeting Monday.

Reagan Pufall, art and graphic arts instructor, spearheaded a project to make face shields by producing the frame with 3-D printers and adding the clear plastic. Pufall got the project going after talking to someone with PPE for NE, a Nebraska-based organization that makes PPE with 3-D printers. That group provided some discs for the printers and clear plastic for the project, and Iowa Western donated spools of the plastic filament the 3-D printers melt and form into the desired shape.

The process was carried out by industrial technology lab assistant Michael Parkhurst, student AmeriCorps volunteers Levi Hardiman and Robert Elmore and a handful of students, according to Matt Mancuso, dean of industrial technology. Together, they made more than 700 shields that were donated to PPE for NE, which distributed them to metro and southwest Iowa hospitals.

After that, the group created an additional 780 face shields for Iowa Western, Mancuso said.