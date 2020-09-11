Iowa Western search yields bumper crop of applicants

A bumper crop of candidates has applied for the top job at Iowa Western Community College.

“We have over 70 applications,” Brent Siegrist, president of the college’s board of trustees, said on Wednesday, the last day to fill out an online application form.

Siegrist, who is also chairman of the Presidential Search Committee, said he was surprised by the number of applicants.

“It’s clear we will be able to hire a very qualified candidate — and it’s likely to be a very difficult decision,” he said.

The college is looking for someone to replace President Dan Kinney, who will retire on Dec. 31.

Julie Golder, search consultant for ACCT Searches, told Siegrist she hadn’t seen that many applications for a position in several years, Siegrist said. The group is affiliated with the Association of Community College Trustees.

“It proves what we already knew: that this is one of the premier jobs in the nation and one of the premier community colleges in the nation,” he said. “That speaks to the attractiveness of the college and the attractiveness of Council Bluffs and the Omaha-Council Bluffs metro.”