Iowa Western sets budget hearing for March 8; Anticipates fewer students, bigger tax base

Iowa Western Community College anticipates increasing its levy by about 16 cents per $1,000 of taxable valuation for its 2022 fiscal year.

Its preliminary budget proposes raising the levy from $1.29710 to $1.46 per $1,000 of taxable valuation, Eddie Holtz, vice president of finance, said in a presentation to the board of trustees Monday. The increase would follow two years of slight decreases of less than a penny each.

The Iowa Western Board of Trustees will hold a public hearing on the budget at 2 p.m. March 8 in the Reiver Room at the student center on its Council Bluffs Campus, 2700 College Road.

The board will vote on final approval later in the meeting and set spending limits for the college’s general, plant and debt service funds, as well as the amount of the levy.

The budget is based on the assumption that enrollment will decline 2% for the 2021-22 academic year, Holtz said. At this point, the level of funding from the state is uncertain, as is any allocation the college might receive in further COVID-19 relief funds.