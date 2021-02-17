Iowa Western sets budget hearing for March 8; Anticipates fewer students, bigger tax base

Iowa Western Community College anticipates increasing its levy by about 16 cents per $1,000 of taxable valuation for its 2022 fiscal year.
Its preliminary budget proposes raising the levy from $1.29710 to $1.46 per $1,000 of taxable valuation, Eddie Holtz, vice president of finance, said in a presentation to the board of trustees Monday. The increase would follow two years of slight decreases of less than a penny each.
The Iowa Western Board of Trustees will hold a public hearing on the budget at 2 p.m. March 8 in the Reiver Room at the student center on its Council Bluffs Campus, 2700 College Road.
The board will vote on final approval later in the meeting and set spending limits for the college’s general, plant and debt service funds, as well as the amount of the levy.
The budget is based on the assumption that enrollment will decline 2% for the 2021-22 academic year, Holtz said. At this point, the level of funding from the state is uncertain, as is any allocation the college might receive in further COVID-19 relief funds.
On the brighter side, Iowa Western’s service area has increased in value, Holtz said. The area’s taxable valuation is up by $469,978,166 million, or 4.43%, which will generate an additional $95,171 in tax revenue for the college. The boost was driven by Pottawattamie County, which grew in value by 6.71% to a total of almost $5.45 billion — almost half of the college’s property tax base. The county’s taxable valuation climbed by $342,670,241 — its largest dollar increase in more than 15 years, he said.
Three other counties in the college’s service area — Mills, Harrison and Cass — also have tax bases of more than $1 billion, board materials showed. Mills County’s $1.09 billion tax base grew by $22.2 million (2.78%), Harrison County’s $1.07 billion base increased by $30.1 million (2.9%) and Cass County’s $1.05 billion tax base expanded by $21.7 million (2.11%).
Holtz also said he expects health insurance costs to have a much smaller increase this year, partly because many more employees chose a high-deductible plan.
In other business, the board voted to restore May 28 as a day of instruction. The day was mistakenly changed to a day off, which left the term a day short. To make up for the addition, employees will be given a floating holiday.