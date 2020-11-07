Iowa Western's last presidential finalist speaks at Arts Center

In general, students with disabilities complete college at a higher rate than others because of the supports they receive but have a harder time finding jobs, he said. Colleges need to not only provide the support to help them get through college but to prepare them to be successful once they leave.

Lepper said he would spend time listening and talking to others to learn about the culture of the college.

Strategic planning should be done collectively to create a roadmap to get the college where it needs to go, he said. Staff should feel empowered to make decisions based on the strategic plan. His college has a leadership team that includes faculty, the deans’ council and representatives from the board of trustees, he said.

Lepper said he had served as an adjunct professor at several colleges, which gave him a look at what it was like in the classrooms.

He also said he would pay attention to the needs at satellite locations and avoid being “Council Bluffs-centric.”

“I understand how easily those satellites can be neglected,” he said.

Lepper said he would advocate for community colleges at the local, state and national level and try to get local representatives to the campus.