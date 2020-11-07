Iowa Western's last presidential finalist speaks at Arts Center

Iowa Western Community College’s search for a new president continued to draw attention Friday, with about 45 attending a public forum for finalist Dr. Charles Lepper at the Arts Center and 80 more watching the livestream.
Lepper is currently vice president for student affairs and enrollment management at Salt Lake Community College in Salt Lake City. In this position, he is responsible for $30 million of the college’s budget, he said.
Lepper said he has a “passion for higher education and a passion to help individuals succeed.”
“My management style is collaborative,” he said. “I’m very personable, open and accessible.”
Lepper said Salt Lake Community College gets 10% of its funding from the state and uses that money to provide scholarships and tuition waivers. As an administrator, he feels part of his job is to ask “what if” to stimulate discussion of different ways of doing things. He meets monthly with the college provost and the vice president of academic affairs to talk about whether there are better ways to do things. This has resulted in moving some programs from one department to another.
Low participation in the public financial aid process motivated SLCC officials to find another way to award aid, Lepper said.
“Utah has one of the worst Free Application for Federal Student Aid form completion rates in the nation — about 48%,” he said.
The college created a Salt Lake Community College Promise program that provides assistance to students who receive the PELL grant without the students having to fill out the form to apply, Lepper said. Students are allowed to use their phones to photograph documents needed to verify income and submit the photographs. The college has also received some large grants that have helped it overcome financial challenges.
To increase FAFSA completion rates among Iowa Western students, he suggested forming partnerships with high schools and communities in the college’s service area.
Lepper said he supports athletic and fine arts programs, as well as campus broadcasting.
“What I would strive for is when sometimes the college becomes the love of the community,” he said.
The college needs to ask itself periodically how the community benefits, Lepper said.
“What I worry about is people seeing our campus as just a place for our students,” he said.
The administration and the faculty need to have a trust relationship and should set aside assumptions and start from a position of trust, not one of distrust, Lepper said. He said he will not come in and say how things ought to be, because he needs to get to know the college and community.
Lepper said his top three goals would be to stabilize enrollment, increase equity in completion and success rates and develop a collaborative culture. He said he would like to grow in his fund-raising skills and act as the college’s storyteller.
“We have to set ourselves apart by telling our stories,” he said.
Lepper said a community college should be affordable, accessible and quick to respond to the needs of the community. That includes offering continuing education, certificate programs that will prepare students to enter the workforce and programs that position students to continue their education at a four-year college. He said he would encourage colleges to consider using open educational resources available online at little or no cost.
Lepper said he is passionate about diversity and equality. SLCC has the most diverse population of any college in Utah, the most undocumented immigrants and the largest LGBTQ community. The college has set up four food pantries for students in need. The board periodically reviews policies for equity and inclusiveness, and the administration purchased software to translate materials into Spanish.
To help with student retention, the college set up a platform, “My Success,” that raises a flag for faculty when a student withdraws from a class, he said. That way, the instructor can find out why they quit and whether arrangements can be made to work around their schedule, if that was the problem.
SLCC has been able to provide some mental health services using nurse practitioners and licensed mental health practitioners, Lepper said. The college has also found the resources to waive copayments for some services. If a student is in a crisis, the staff tries to get them to the counseling center and find a way to waive the fee.
In general, students with disabilities complete college at a higher rate than others because of the supports they receive but have a harder time finding jobs, he said. Colleges need to not only provide the support to help them get through college but to prepare them to be successful once they leave.
Lepper said he would spend time listening and talking to others to learn about the culture of the college.
Strategic planning should be done collectively to create a roadmap to get the college where it needs to go, he said. Staff should feel empowered to make decisions based on the strategic plan. His college has a leadership team that includes faculty, the deans’ council and representatives from the board of trustees, he said.
Lepper said he had served as an adjunct professor at several colleges, which gave him a look at what it was like in the classrooms.
He also said he would pay attention to the needs at satellite locations and avoid being “Council Bluffs-centric.”
“I understand how easily those satellites can be neglected,” he said.
Lepper said he would advocate for community colleges at the local, state and national level and try to get local representatives to the campus.
Lepper was a first-generation college student and began his college education by taking remedial math, he said. He earned a bachelor’s degree in human resources and personnel management at Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana, a master’s in secondary, higher and adult education from Grand Valley State University in Allendale, Michigan and a PhD in educational administration from Indiana State University in Terra Haute. He was vice president for student affairs at Tidewater Community College in Norfolk, Virginia before beginning his current position at Salt Lake.
Brent Siegrist, chairman of Iowa Western’s Board of Trustees and Presidential Search Committee, said he feels good about all three of the finalists.
“Regardless of who the final pick is, we all feel very confident we’re going to have an outstanding person to lead Iowa Western Community College,” he said.
Siegrist said the board would review feedback submitted by forum attendees and viewers and meet Monday to discuss which finalist should be offered the position. He expects the appointee will announced sometime next week.
