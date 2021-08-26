Iowa Western's Mancuso takes over new role

Mancuso will be working with the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce and rural development groups, as well as a variety of area employers to set up training contracts. Contract training involves tailoring a program to fit the needs of an employer.

“I kind of see it as, there’s so much opportunity out there right now it’s kind of a fun position to be in,” he said.

With the Intermediary Network, he will help facilitate work-based learning for high school students by connecting them with job-shadowing, internship and externship opportunities.

Mancuso grew up in Omaha and graduated from Creighton Prep. He earned a bachelor’s degree in history at University of Nebraska at Omaha and became a licensed real estate broker before completing a master’s degree in urban development and management at the New School in New York.

“I had a lot of fun out there doing consulting,” he said.

Mancuso worked with the City of New York on the revitalization of the Brownsville area of Brooklyn to satisfy a field experience requirement of his degree program.

Mancuso didn’t think he would be working in education, but he’s glad he is.