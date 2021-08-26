Iowa Western's Mancuso takes over new role

Matt Mancuso at Iowa Western Community College has started a new position in a department he is familiar with.
Formerly the academic dean of industrial technology and transportation, he has been appointed executive director of the Economic and Workforce Development Department. He replaces Mark Stanley, who retired this summer.
Earlier in his 11 ½ years with the college, Mancuso was corporate training director in the department for two years.
“I enjoy working at Iowa Western,” he said. “It’s nice to work here because, truly, everybody does care for the students.”
Mancuso will oversee the Small Business Development Center, Continuing Education, Adult Education, contract training and the college’s Intermediary Network, he said. There will be “a lot of working with businesses, a lot of opportunities for growth” — both for companies and the college, he said.
Collectively, the areas include most of the college’s noncredit instruction. But Mancuso also wants to work with the credit side to develop pathways from noncredit to credit programs.
“On the noncredit side, there’s a lot of opportunities to design programs for businesses — create programs to meet the workflow problems they have,” he said. “You can be pretty creative on the noncredit side. We can get a short-term training program up pretty quickly.”
Mancuso will be working with the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce and rural development groups, as well as a variety of area employers to set up training contracts. Contract training involves tailoring a program to fit the needs of an employer.
“I kind of see it as, there’s so much opportunity out there right now it’s kind of a fun position to be in,” he said.
With the Intermediary Network, he will help facilitate work-based learning for high school students by connecting them with job-shadowing, internship and externship opportunities.
Mancuso grew up in Omaha and graduated from Creighton Prep. He earned a bachelor’s degree in history at University of Nebraska at Omaha and became a licensed real estate broker before completing a master’s degree in urban development and management at the New School in New York.
“I had a lot of fun out there doing consulting,” he said.
Mancuso worked with the City of New York on the revitalization of the Brownsville area of Brooklyn to satisfy a field experience requirement of his degree program.
Mancuso didn’t think he would be working in education, but he’s glad he is.
“I always saw myself going into the business side after I graduated, but one of the things I’ve been drawn to all my life is education,” he said. “It was nice coming back home and having an opportunity here and being able to work with businesses. I get so much enjoyment watching students be successful.”
Mancuso started at Iowa Western in 2009 as a sustainability coordinator and helped develop wind technology, weatherizing and EPA compliance courses. He then worked as corporate training director for two years before becoming associate dean of industrial technology and transportation. He was promoted to academic dean in 2017.
Mancuso and his wife, Aubrey, have three children: Gabe, 8; Ella, 5; and Isaac, 3. Matt Mancuso said he likes to travel, hike with his family, golf and coach his kids’ baseball and soccer teams.