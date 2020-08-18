Iowa Western's presidential search has drawn 30 aps and counting

Iowa Western Community College’s search for a new president is gathering steam.
Current President Dan Kinney plans to retire effective Dec. 31 after what will be 26 ½ years of service to the college.
Almost 30 applications have been submitted, Brent Siegrist, president of the college’s board of trustees, told the board during its regular meeting Monday. He said he feels “very good about it.”
The information came from Julie Golder, search consultant for the ACCT Searches group, which is handling the search, Siegrist said. The group is affiliated with the Association of Community College Trustees.
“Dr. Golder is very happy the way things are going,” he said. “She said there has been state, regional and national attention.”
The target date for the receipt of applications is Sept. 9. The position will remain open until filled.
Candidates are required to submit a letter of application that addresses the opportunities and challenges listed in the Presidential Profile and describes how their experience and qualifications have prepared them to service as the president of the college. They are also asked to submit a resume and a list of eight references.
In general, the profile mentions the following challenges/opportunities:
• Increase enrollment and retention
• Continue to build relationships throughout the state and region and increase external funding to strengthen and expand career and technical programs, facilitate transfer articulation with four-year institutions, improve online learning and collaborate with over 30 K-12 school systems
• Further develop strategic partnerships with business and industry in order to best serve and nimbly respond to changing needs
• Assess spaces and facilities to determine the need for repair, renovation and/or repurposing
• Provide visionary leadership, cultivate a climate of inclusion and trust and focus on decisions that are in the best interest of all students
• Function within financial realities
The profile was drawn up by the 20-member Presidential Search Committee on June 11 with consideration of public input gathered during public forums facilitated by Golder in Council Bluffs, Harlan and Clarinda a day earlier. The board of trustees edited the profile following the committee’s meeting and approved it. The profile was posted on the college’s website shortly after that.
Presidential Search Committee members will review applications independently from Sept. 10-21, according to a timeline on the college’s website. The committee will meet on Sept. 23 to discuss the applications and select seven to nine semifinalists. The committee will interview semifinalists on Oct. 8-9 and choose three to five finalists to recommend to the board of trustees.
The finalists will be interviewed by the full board of trustees during the week of Nov. 2. Each finalist will be expected to participate in a public forum and answer questions from the public. ACCT will provide in-depth reference reports on the final candidates. The board may also visit the leading candidate’s institution.
The college expects to announce the new president by late November.
