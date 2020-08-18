Iowa Western's presidential search has drawn 30 aps and counting

Iowa Western Community College’s search for a new president is gathering steam.

Current President Dan Kinney plans to retire effective Dec. 31 after what will be 26 ½ years of service to the college.

Almost 30 applications have been submitted, Brent Siegrist, president of the college’s board of trustees, told the board during its regular meeting Monday. He said he feels “very good about it.”

The information came from Julie Golder, search consultant for the ACCT Searches group, which is handling the search, Siegrist said. The group is affiliated with the Association of Community College Trustees.

“Dr. Golder is very happy the way things are going,” he said. “She said there has been state, regional and national attention.”

The target date for the receipt of applications is Sept. 9. The position will remain open until filled.

Candidates are required to submit a letter of application that addresses the opportunities and challenges listed in the Presidential Profile and describes how their experience and qualifications have prepared them to service as the president of the college. They are also asked to submit a resume and a list of eight references.