ISD crew cleans up its corner of the Earth

Billions of people around the world celebrated the 51st Earth Day Thursday.

Observance began in the United States in 1970 and spread worldwide by 1990, according to dosomething.org. In 2009, the United Nations declared April 22 International Mother Earth Day.

The occasion spawns a variety of campaigns, projects and activities each year. This year, earthday.org livestreamed three days of programming Tuesday through Thursday, with art, music and a star-studded cast of speakers, including Pope Francis, teen climate change activist Greta Thunberg, billionaire and former presidential candidate Tom Steyer, scientists from various fields and many others.

At Iowa School for the Deaf, Earth Day was cleanup day. Dubbed “Restore Our Earth,” it was undoubtedly one of many cleanup projects done Thursday.

Students, teachers, administrators and other staff — about 150 people in all — divided into six groups, and each group picked up litter in several parts of the school grounds, according to Chris Nipper, work experience coordinator for ISD’s transitional programs.

“We split them up based on grade level and age,” he said.

“Students were finding trash all over, really,” he said. “It was quite a bit.”