ISD crew cleans up its corner of the Earth

Billions of people around the world celebrated the 51st Earth Day Thursday.
Observance began in the United States in 1970 and spread worldwide by 1990, according to dosomething.org. In 2009, the United Nations declared April 22 International Mother Earth Day.
The occasion spawns a variety of campaigns, projects and activities each year. This year, earthday.org livestreamed three days of programming Tuesday through Thursday, with art, music and a star-studded cast of speakers, including Pope Francis, teen climate change activist Greta Thunberg, billionaire and former presidential candidate Tom Steyer, scientists from various fields and many others.
At Iowa School for the Deaf, Earth Day was cleanup day. Dubbed “Restore Our Earth,” it was undoubtedly one of many cleanup projects done Thursday.
Students, teachers, administrators and other staff — about 150 people in all — divided into six groups, and each group picked up litter in several parts of the school grounds, according to Chris Nipper, work experience coordinator for ISD’s transitional programs.
“We split them up based on grade level and age,” he said.
“Students were finding trash all over, really,” he said. “It was quite a bit.”
Trash bags and latex gloves were provided. When they were finished, they set bags of trash next to campus streets and sidewalks for the building and grounds staff to pick up. It was enough to make a heaping pile on a school truck.
“Our staff — dorm, kitchen, administrators, teachers, interpreters, secretaries, really everyone — and our students, from preschool to 4Plus, deaf side and blind side — they all came together and, in combination with each other, had this successful result,” Nipper said. “It just shows how much love and how much Bobcat pride we have.”
Afterwards, students posed for an all-school photo, then had a picnic.
“I think it’s important to recognize Earth Day and to do more cleaning up — not just on Earth Day, but throughout the year,” Nipper said. “Earth Day is an essential thing for everyone to learn about.”
Students have opportunities to learn about the background in their classes, too, he said.
“We have school-based curriculum that teaches about climate change in science and social studies,” Niper said. “It’s an integrated curriculum we all use to help students understand the importance of our planet — preserving our planet.”
Teachers will probably discuss the cleanup project with students in class and ask them what impact it has on the Earth, he said.