ISD students shine in literary contest

Five Iowa School for the Deaf students won, place or were honored in a national writing contest.
Gallaudet University holds the literary contest annually for students in second through 12th grades who are deaf or hard of hearing to “challenge and inspire” them to compete and showcase their writing and American Sign Language skills, according to ISD.
Hope Murapa, an eighth-grader from Orange City, won the Grand Prize in the Gallaudet National Literary Competition, beating all other writers from elementary through high school.
She first won the Middle School Creative Writing category with her short story, “Gone,” then was chosen overall winner, according to Cynthia Angeroth, ISD director of communications.
Hope’s story is about a brother being shot by police because an officer misreads the situation he is in. The story also reveals how that affects other family members. Harper, the sister in the story, vows to change the justice system someday.
Junior Gregory Musinde-Kazeba from Cedar Rapids won first place in high school ASL handshape competition. He used the handshapes of 1, S and 5 to create “BLM,” in which he expresses his sadness over the killing and oppression of African Americans.
Senior Jonathan Sanchez from Irwin won first place in the high school creative writing category. His work, “Felicity’s Art, is about a woman repressing her memory of a traumatic event.
Senior TJ Nipper of Council Bluffs received an honorable mention in the high school essay competition with his piece about the movement to defund police departments.
And eighth-grader Aiden Gaines of Council Bluffs earned an honorable mention in the middle school poetry division. His entry, “Gallaudet,” is about a child who wants to visit the only university that is just for students who are deaf or hard of hearing.
For links to the entries by all five students, go to iowaschoolforthedeaf.org/bobcat-prowler/grand-prize-winner-at-literacy-contest.
Hope will receive an all-expense-paid trip to the Gallaudet University campus in Washington D.C., a trip and $1,000 scholarship to Gallaudet or transportation and camp fees paid to a Gallaudet Summer Camp.
She has also done well in math. She placed eighth out of 100 middle school students in a national (virtual) math competition sponsored by the National Technical Institute of the Deaf. She takes freshman algebra, and her teacher spoke highly of her.
“Hope is a hard worker,” said Jen Herzog, her algebra teacher. “She has a great sense of humor, and we’re so happy she’s here at ISD.”
Teacher Justin Cyboron also spoke well of Hope.
“She has been a hard worker from day one,” he said. “At school, we consistently see top-quality work from Hope, and it is so gratifying to see her getting the recognition that she deserves.”