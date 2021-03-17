ISD students shine in literary contest

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Senior TJ Nipper of Council Bluffs received an honorable mention in the high school essay competition with his piece about the movement to defund police departments.

And eighth-grader Aiden Gaines of Council Bluffs earned an honorable mention in the middle school poetry division. His entry, “Gallaudet,” is about a child who wants to visit the only university that is just for students who are deaf or hard of hearing.

For links to the entries by all five students, go to iowaschoolforthedeaf.org/bobcat-prowler/grand-prize-winner-at-literacy-contest.

Hope will receive an all-expense-paid trip to the Gallaudet University campus in Washington D.C., a trip and $1,000 scholarship to Gallaudet or transportation and camp fees paid to a Gallaudet Summer Camp.

She has also done well in math. She placed eighth out of 100 middle school students in a national (virtual) math competition sponsored by the National Technical Institute of the Deaf. She takes freshman algebra, and her teacher spoke highly of her.

“Hope is a hard worker,” said Jen Herzog, her algebra teacher. “She has a great sense of humor, and we’re so happy she’s here at ISD.”

Teacher Justin Cyboron also spoke well of Hope.