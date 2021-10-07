Judge continues to prohibit Iowa enforcement of mask ban law

A federal judge Friday extended an order that will prevent state officials from enforcing a law that prohibits school districts from implementing mask requirements until a federal lawsuit challenging the law can be heard.
Judge Robert Pratt had earlier issued a temporary restraining order preventing Gov. Kim Reynolds and Department of Education Director Ann Lebo from enforcing the law Reynolds signed in May.
The order entered Friday issues a preliminary injunction that continues to prohibit the state from enforcing the law until the court case can be decided.
Lawyers for Reynolds and Lebo immediately filed notice of an appeal with the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which could reverse Pratt's order or keep it in place.
A group of parents and The Arc of Iowa, a group that defends the civil rights of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, filed the federal lawsuit against the state on Sept. 3. On Sept. 13, Pratt issued a temporary restraining order barring the state from enforcing the law against school mask mandates. The temporary restraining order was set to expire on Sept. 27, but Pratt extended it to Oct. 11.
In the order, Pratt said that the law substantially increases the risk of children with health conditions of contracting COVID-19.
“Because Plaintiffs have shown that Iowa Code section 280.31’s ban on mask mandates in schools substantially increases their risk of contracting the virus that causes COVID-19 and that due to their various medical conditions they are at an increased risk of severe illness or death, Plaintiffs have demonstrated that an irreparable harm exists,” he wrote.
Pratt said that, almost 40 years earlier, the U.S. Supreme Court recognized that, regardless of citizenship status, denying school-age children a free public education violates the U.S. Constitution.
In his Friday decision, Pratt cited the current trajectory of pediatric COVID-19 cases in Iowa since the start of the school year and the irreparable harm that could befall the children involved in this case as reasons for the order.
Since the restraining order, at least 27 school districts have implemented -- or re-implemented -- mask requirements or expectations, including most of the state’s largest: Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, Ames, Ankeny, Johnston, Urbandale, West Des Moines and many others. In Council Bluffs, staff, students and visitors were expected to wear masks during school hours (when physical distancing is not possible) beginning on Sept. 15 -- two days after the order was issued.
Lewis Central Community School District, which had a board-approved mask mandate during the 2020-21 school year until it was outlawed near the end of the year, has not had one this year -- nor did it rush to implement one when the temporary order was issued.
On Sept. 20, Lewis Central Superintendent Eric Knost announced a plan that is designed to be a compromise between the pro- and anti-mask positions during a meeting of the Board of Education. He informed parents the following day in an email message.
“We monitor our COVID numbers on a daily basis, and we pay a lot of attention to numbers rising and falling in specific buildings over a multiple-day period,” he said in the message. “We have no plans to put a districtwide mask mandate for everyone in place at this time, as some of our buildings currently have extremely low numbers. We will continue monitoring each separate building, paying specific attention to our rolling three-day averages at the end of each week. We would be monitoring for a threshold of 3% positivity rate within the student and staff population of each building.”
The plan calls for requiring masks only at specific buildings that reach a 3% positivity rate and only for two weeks at a time, Knost said.
“If any building has a rolling three-day average on Friday that meets a threshold of 3% or higher, we would require mask utilization for an incremental time of the next two weeks (just that building),” he said in the letter. “At the end of the two-week period, if the three-day rolling average is below 3%, the building would return to a voluntary mask protocol.”
However, the district might impose a mask requirement in the middle of the week, if the positivity rate in a building suddenly surged to 5%, Knost said. Again, the policy would only apply to that building and only for two weeks, pending a review of the positivity rate.
“If our numbers were to get this high, masks may be our least concern, assuming we would have many staff out with COVID as well,” he said.
While mask requirements under the new policy would be targeted and temporary, it appears that they would still be illegal, if the state’s law banning mask mandates were upheld.
As of Thursday, Council Bluffs Community School District had 21 positive cases of COVID-19 among staff and students, according to Diane Ostrowski, chief communications officer. Lewis Central had 19 cases throughout the district, Knost said. Both are well below 3%.
In his order, Pratt added that a preliminary injunction is an extraordinary remedy but necessary given the current trajectory of pediatric COVID-19 cases in Iowa, the irreparable harm that could be caused to the children in this case and the important public interests at stake.
Pratt noted data from the American Academy of Pediatrics that indicated Iowa, like many states, has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases among children and several school districts have reported more positive cases in the first few weeks of school than during the entire previous academic year.
In the latest data posted by the Iowa Department of Public Heath 23% of new positive cases in the past seven days were children age 17 and younger, which would equate to more than 2,000 cases in a week.
State data shows 11 children 17 or younger are hospitalized with COVID-19 with an additional six patients aged 18 or 19.
Nationally, Pratt noted: “Unfathomably, 142 children died between the AAP’s reports of Aug. 12 and Sept. 30, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths of children to 520.”
The dispute is one of several playing out in school districts nationwide, where parents, school administrators and health officials are battling over enforcement of mask protocols. The U.S. Education Department has opened civil rights investigations in five Republican-led states, including Iowa, that have banned or limited mask requirements in schools.