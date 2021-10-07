Judge continues to prohibit Iowa enforcement of mask ban law

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We monitor our COVID numbers on a daily basis, and we pay a lot of attention to numbers rising and falling in specific buildings over a multiple-day period,” he said in the message. “We have no plans to put a districtwide mask mandate for everyone in place at this time, as some of our buildings currently have extremely low numbers. We will continue monitoring each separate building, paying specific attention to our rolling three-day averages at the end of each week. We would be monitoring for a threshold of 3% positivity rate within the student and staff population of each building.”

The plan calls for requiring masks only at specific buildings that reach a 3% positivity rate and only for two weeks at a time, Knost said.

“If any building has a rolling three-day average on Friday that meets a threshold of 3% or higher, we would require mask utilization for an incremental time of the next two weeks (just that building),” he said in the letter. “At the end of the two-week period, if the three-day rolling average is below 3%, the building would return to a voluntary mask protocol.”

However, the district might impose a mask requirement in the middle of the week, if the positivity rate in a building suddenly surged to 5%, Knost said. Again, the policy would only apply to that building and only for two weeks, pending a review of the positivity rate.