Kindergarten prep meeting set for new families of 5-year-olds

Council Bluffs Community School District will hold a meeting Thursday for parents who are new to the district and will have children attending kindergarten this fall.

The meeting will run from 6 to 7 p.m. in the auditorium at Longfellow Elementary School, 2011 S. 10th St.

The session will offer information on kindergarten classes and all that the district has to offer students. All parents of children who will be at least 5 years old by Sept. 15 are invited to enroll their children in kindergarten for the 2021-22 school year. In case of inclement weather, the meeting will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. on March 4.

Kindergarten roundup will be held from 4:15 to 6 p.m. March 23 at all elementary schools for families with last names starting with A-K. Roundup for families with last names beginning with L-Z will be held from 4:15 to 6 p.m. on March 25.

Attendees are asked to wear face coverings and socially distance. For more information, go to https://www.cb-schools.org/domain/124.

