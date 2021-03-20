Kindergarten Roundup is coming up soon

Council Bluffs Community School District will hold kindergarten roundup from 4:15 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23 and Thursday, March 25 at all elementary schools.

Families with last names beginning with A-K should attend on Tuesday, and those with last names beginning with L-Z are asked to attend on Thursday. However, if they are unable to attend the session that corresponds with their last initial, families are welcome to attend the other one, a school official said.

Parents are asked to register their children online before attending roundup so they can spend time touring the school their child will attend and meeting the child’s teacher. Children must be 5 years old by Sept. 15 to enroll.

If you’re not sure which school your child should attend, go to the district’s website at cb-schools.org and, under the Parents and Students heading, drag down to “Enroll Your Student,” then click on “District Boundaries.” Choose the school that you think is closest to your home and check the enclosed area on the map to see if it includes your neighborhood. Then, go back to the main page and click “Learn More” under “Kindergarten Roundup.” You will have an opportunity to choose to register in English or Spanish.