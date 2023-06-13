Amanda Jens, called by one associate “a charismatic leader who leads with what is best for students,” has been named Principal of the Year by the Council Bluffs Community School District.

Jens, who just finished her third year as principal of Kirn Middle School, “is an outstanding example of a leader who shows empathy for students, parents and staff,” her nomination stated. “She has high expectations for everyone in the school community, while balancing the needs of everyone. She is committed to seeing the students, parents and staff succeed …”

“Amanda is a strategic leader who is organized, well planned and works collaboratively with others to ensure Kirn displays continuous improvement both academically and socially. Academic achievement at Kirn Middle School continues to rise under Amanda’s leadership.”

Jens was surprised by the award.

“It was very unexpected and humbling,” she said. “The only reason I can be part of this great work is because of the wonderful people that surround me every day.”

Jens started the position in fall 2020 — in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. Based on the students’ scores on the Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress, they are moving forward.

“We see significant growth in achievement — definitely have rebounded from COVID,” she said.

That’s based on where scores were before the pandemic — in the 2018-19 school year, Jens said.

“We have surpassed that achievement,” she said.

Social-emotional development is also a concern, especially for that age group, Jens said.

“A lot of people don’t have great memories of middle school, but we want to change that, because middle school is when you explore and find out who you are,” she said. “From the time they get here to the time they leave, we’re all about discovering who you are and being the best version of yourself.”

Jens grew up in Milford, Nebraska and attended Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, where she met her future husband. She applied for a position at Abraham Lincoln High School during winter break of her senior year and had a contract in February.

She taught math at Abraham Lincoln for eight years, then served as an instructional coach for two years. After that, she was an assistant principal at AL for four years before taking the top job at Kirn.

“I love being here,” she said. Kirn has “such great kids. Our staff — for example, our teachers — go above and beyond each day. We give our best, too.”

Enrollment has been at 976 students, somewhat lower than when she started, Jens said.

“When I started, we had 350 to 360 in all of the grade levels,” she said.

It may decrease further next year, as Jens is only expecting about 300 students in sixth and seventh grades. Still, she is looking forward to the coming school year and the one that will follow it.

“I’m really excited about next year (2024-25), as we look to expand electives and tie in with the district pathways,” she said.

Expanding options at middle school will help students figure out what they want to do, she said. Planning the curriculum and structure of those classes will be one of this year’s challenges.

Jens and her husband, Brian, have a son, Mason, who will be in seventh grade this fall at Kirn and a daughter, Sadie, who will be in third grade at College View Elementary.