KIWR maintains high ratings; ag tech to target high-schoolers

The fact that live performances throughout the metro were canceled also contributed to the loss of revenue, Kohler said.

KIWR has offered extra air time to advertisers to encourage them to maintain a presence on the airwaves, he said. It provided $35,000 worth of underwriting for announcements in one quarter.

The station has also broadcast 2,100 public service announcements and 1,100 live on-air promotions, Kohler said. That includes 12 live reads per day on COVID-19 resources, such as testing sites, CARES Act assistance available and safety tips from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Pottawattamie County Public Health Department.

“I’m kind of proud of the station on everything we’ve been able to put together, because it’s been kind of a tough year on them, too,” he said.

Besides making it challenging financially, the pandemic has made it hard to get all the students and staff into the station safely, said Sophia John, general manager.

“But since people were confined, they turned here more and they listened to music more,” she said.

Student interest in the program remains strong, and most graduates find employment in radio, John said.