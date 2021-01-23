Larger investment in 529 accounts deductible

Owners of College Savings Iowa 529 Plan accounts will be able to deduct more from their state taxes for 2021, according to a press release from State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald’s office.

“Iowa taxpayers who are College Savings Iowa account owners can now deduct the first $3,474 they contribute per beneficiary account from their state taxable income in 2021,” Fitzgerald said in the release. “It’s an ideal scenario for those who want to keep more money in their pocket while saving for future education.”

College Savings Iowa is a 529 program that lets parents, grandparents, friends and relatives invest for education expenses on behalf of a future scholar. With funds and earnings from a College Savings Iowa account, families can pay for qualified expenses like tuition, room, board, books, supplies and more at any accredited program around the country. The educational institution does not have to be in Iowa and includes colleges, trade schools, apprenticeship programs and more.

If withdrawals are not qualified, deductions must be added back to Iowa taxable income. Earnings on unqualified withdrawals may be subject to federal income tax and a 10% federal penalty tax, as well as state income taxes. The availability of tax or other benefits may be contingent on meeting other requirements.