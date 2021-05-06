Late local farmer’s vision now coming to fruition

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hopkins said he hoped it would help more Treynor graduates go to college and finish college.

“We look forward to the increase in the scholarships in the future, too,” he said.

“It’s really awesome for our kids,” said Danie Floerchinger, a guidance counselor at Treynor High. She said she had worked to make students aware of the opportunity.

“We have an online document that our students can access that has a lot of scholarship opportunities that we’re constantly adding to,” she said.

Wednesday’s ceremony was partly to celebrate this year’s recipients and partly to remind younger students to apply for scholarships, Dostal said. The Wenninghoff scholarships are awarded through the Southwest Iowa Educational Foundation.

Wenninghoff, who learned to love farming from his father, farmed land between Underwood and Crescent. Besides growing corn and soybeans, he tended produce, which he sold at farmers markets under the brand Wenninghoff Garden.

He owned several farms in Iowa and Nebraska and left a couple for his children. He sold the others to set up the endowment with a donation of $5 million, Dostal said. It was the largest gift in the history of PCCF at the time.