Late local farmer’s vision now coming to fruition

A southwest Iowa farmer’s vision began to bear fruit Wednesday as Pottawattamie County Community Foundation officials announced the first round of scholarships from the Richard Wenninghoff endowment fund. The establishment of the endowment was announced in December 2019.
Connie Casson, a member of the foundation’s board of directors and education committee, presented awards to seven Treynor High School seniors during an all-school assembly Wednesday morning in the school’s new auditorium. Recipients included Allison Brokman, Callie Copperstone, Emma Ehmke, Elizabeth Nowlin, Amanda Stogdill, Stella Umphreys and Delaney Waterman.
Seven Underwood High School seniors will receive scholarships from the fund on Monday.
Wenninghoff graduated from Treynor High School, and his daughter, Julie Reiss, graduated from Underwood High School. This led to the two schools being chosen for the scholarship program.
Each student will receive an award of up to $14,000, with the money spread over four years, depending on their degree program, said Donna Dostal, president and CEO of PCCF. The total amount designated for each school’s students this year is $98,000.
“It’s a huge thing for these two schools,” she said.
“I think it’s a very transformative opportunity for our students,” Treynor Superintendent Mark Hopkins said after the ceremony. “This is definitely going to make a difference.”
Hopkins said he hoped it would help more Treynor graduates go to college and finish college.
“We look forward to the increase in the scholarships in the future, too,” he said.
“It’s really awesome for our kids,” said Danie Floerchinger, a guidance counselor at Treynor High. She said she had worked to make students aware of the opportunity.
“We have an online document that our students can access that has a lot of scholarship opportunities that we’re constantly adding to,” she said.
Wednesday’s ceremony was partly to celebrate this year’s recipients and partly to remind younger students to apply for scholarships, Dostal said. The Wenninghoff scholarships are awarded through the Southwest Iowa Educational Foundation.
Wenninghoff, who learned to love farming from his father, farmed land between Underwood and Crescent. Besides growing corn and soybeans, he tended produce, which he sold at farmers markets under the brand Wenninghoff Garden.
He owned several farms in Iowa and Nebraska and left a couple for his children. He sold the others to set up the endowment with a donation of $5 million, Dostal said. It was the largest gift in the history of PCCF at the time.
“It continues to grow, because the scholarships are from the earnings on the fund,” she said.