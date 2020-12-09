 Skip to main content
LC School Board re-elects officers, approves projects
Lewis Central Community School District Board of Education President Dorene Scheffel (left) and Vice President Daryl Weilage were re-elected Monday, and Andrea Raes, the district’s business manager, was reappointed secretary and treasurer.

Lewis Central Community School District Board of Education members are apparently pleased with their leadership, as they re-elected incumbent officers for another term during their meeting Monday.

Dorene Scheffel will continue as president, and Daryl Weilage will remain vice president, after members unanimously voted to keep them on. Scheffel has been president since the 2007-08 school year and served as vice president in 2005-06 and 2006-07. Weilage became vice president in 2018-19 and served four terms as vice president at previous times.

The board also appointed Andrea Raes, the district’s business manager, to continue as secretary and treasurer.

Members approved an upgrade of the exterior video surveillance system at Lewis Central High School, awarding the contract to Prime Communications for $28,705.07. The upgrade will include replacing four older cameras, as well as adjusting positions where trees and other obstacles are partially blocking the view. In addition, four new cameras will extend coverage of the parking lot and six new ones will increase coverage at the athletic complex, according to Dave Black, school improvement specialist.

“The camera technology today is very different than it was 12 years ago when some of these were put in,” he said.

The new cameras will be compatible with the existing network, and the school is already licensed for the cameras, Black said. The project, which will hopefully be completed during winter break, will be funded by revenue from the physical plant and equipment levy. The high school addition project will include cameras to cover entrances to the auditorium.

Lewis Central Middle School’s security cameras will be upgraded next, probably in spring 2021, he said. That project will include cameras to cover the bus drop-off area in back and additional areas of the parking lot.

The board also voted to purchase a subscription to Lexia PowerUp for middle school language arts students through the rest of the current school year and the 2021-22 school year for a fee of $14,850. Teachers have been using the software for interventions with students with reading gaps and for all students in writing to strengthen grammar.

