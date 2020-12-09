LC School Board re-elects officers, approves projects

Lewis Central Community School District Board of Education members are apparently pleased with their leadership, as they re-elected incumbent officers for another term during their meeting Monday.

Dorene Scheffel will continue as president, and Daryl Weilage will remain vice president, after members unanimously voted to keep them on. Scheffel has been president since the 2007-08 school year and served as vice president in 2005-06 and 2006-07. Weilage became vice president in 2018-19 and served four terms as vice president at previous times.

The board also appointed Andrea Raes, the district’s business manager, to continue as secretary and treasurer.

Members approved an upgrade of the exterior video surveillance system at Lewis Central High School, awarding the contract to Prime Communications for $28,705.07. The upgrade will include replacing four older cameras, as well as adjusting positions where trees and other obstacles are partially blocking the view. In addition, four new cameras will extend coverage of the parking lot and six new ones will increase coverage at the athletic complex, according to Dave Black, school improvement specialist.

“The camera technology today is very different than it was 12 years ago when some of these were put in,” he said.