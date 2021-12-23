 Skip to main content
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Wahl Optical
featured top story

LCMS Leadership students named 712's Volunteer Group of the Year

122121-cbn-news-712award.jpg

Southwest Iowa Leadership Academy graduates at Lewis Central Middle School were named Volunteer Group of the Year Monday by The 712 Initiative for their work on homes as part of The 712 Initiative’s AMP for Neighborhoods and housing revitalization programs. At left is science teacher Lynn Moen, and on the right end are science teacher Nathan Van Zante and 712 neighborhood coordinator Turner Morgan.

 TIM JOHNSON, THE DAILY NONPAREIL

Twenty-one Southwest Iowa Leadership students at Lewis Central Middle School have been named Volunteer Group of the Year.

The honor was for volunteer work the students did as part of The 712 Initiative’s AMP for Neighborhoods and housing revitalization programs during the past year.

The eighth-grade students attended the Southwest Iowa Leadership Academy held in June at Lewis Central Middle School — which includes doing community service projects, but they didn’t stop volunteering when the academy’s summer session ended.

The Leadership students helped with painting, installing a fence, removing an old deck, doing yard work and cleaning up debris, said LCMS engineering teacher Dustan Kern, who was co-director of the Southwest Iowa Leadership Academy this year.

Turner Morgan, The 712 Initiative’s neighborhood coordinator, presented the group a trophy made of 3-D printing with a wooden base on Monday.

“It’s been a joy,” Morgan said. “They’ve come out quite a few times on Fridays, and they get some fresh air and I get some quality labor.”

The students mainly helped with work at 702 and 710 Bluff St., Morgan said.

AMP for Neighborhoods is a joint program of The 712 Initiative, Habitat for Humanity and TS Bank.

The leadership crew also does some volunteer work around the school, such as picking up recycling every week and picking up litter, said science teacher Lynn Moen, who was a base group leader at the academy. They also run the concession stand during indoor athletic events and do miscellaneous jobs.

“The kids organize it, as far as where we’re going and what we’re doing,” Moen said. “I’m not trying to build a bunch of followers, I’m trying to build a bunch of leaders.”

The Leadership students also visit the elementary schools, said Nathan Van Zante, LCMS science teacher, who has also served as a base group leader. There, they read to young students, do math games with small groups or lead other small group activities, Kern said.

