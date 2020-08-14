Leadership Academy students check out career options

Students got a glimpse of career options during the Southwest Iowa Leadership Academy on Thursday at St. Albert Catholic Schools.
Representatives from local employers shared information about what they do and what kind of education or training is needed to get into the profession during presentations throughout the morning. Industries represented included banking, veterinary medicine, architecture, information technology, health care, transportation, art, environmental science, event planning and agriculture.
Katie Morse, trauma program coordinator at CHI Health Mercy Hospital, talked about nursing.
“There is a heavy demand,” she said. “The need for nurses is not going to go away, so job security is pretty strong.”
In addition, nurses can choose from numerous specializations, Morse said. Opportunities are available in hospitals, primary care clinics, dental clinics, pediatrics, cancer centers, surgery, emergency departments and many other areas, she said.
“There’s so many different things you can do,” she said.
A student can become a licensed practical nurse in one to two years, a registered nurse in two to four years and earn a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree in four to five years, Morse said. To become an LPN or an RN, a student must pass a rigorous exam.
To give students a taste of health care tasks, Morse gave the class a quick lesson on how to stop life-threatening bleeding — something that often rests in the hands of laypersons who happen to witness a traffic accident, workplace injury, shooting or other traumatic event.
“A lot of times if you wait till a (first responder) gets there, the person could bleed to death,” she said. “People can bleed to death in as little as a couple minutes. The number one cause of preventable death after an injury is bleeding. It’s the thing that’s going to kill you the quickest, and it’s one of the most common things — and it’s something you can prevent.”
Morse passed out bleeding control kits and had students complete the steps that would need to be taken. The first step is to identify the area that is bleeding and determine whether it is an emergency. This means cutting or tearing away clothing, if it is covering the site of the bleeding, to see if bleeding is heavy and continuous.
“If you see fabric that’s really soaked up, that could be a sign of life-threatening bleeding,” she said.
If the wound is deep, it needs to be packed with gauze or a piece of cloth before pressure can be applied, Morse said. Then the rescuer can apply direct pressure with gauze, a piece of clothing, rag, etc.
“You will use whatever you have available,” she said. “You wouldn’t want to delay care to the patient. Once you start applying pressure, you don’t want to stop.”
If the wound is on an extremity, a tourniquet can be used to stop the bleeding, Morse said. It should be placed two to three inches above the wound (never on a joint) and tightened until the bleeding stops. If the tourniquet doesn’t stop the bleeding, another one can be applied above the first. Once a tourniquet is applied, it should not be loosened until it can be done by a health care worker in a controlled setting.
“Tourniquets hurt,” she said. “If you put this on someone, they’re not going to like it. You have to convince them not to take it off.”
If someone is impaled by an object, it should not be pulled out until it can be done by a physician or surgeon, Morse said.
Morse, whose mother was a nurse, graduated from Fremont-Mills High School and earned an associate degree at Iowa Western Community College. She completed an accelerated program to finish her BSN and earned certifications in trauma and emergency nursing. She has been a nurse for about 18 years.
“I’ve always liked science, and I like helping people,” she said.
Other speakers Thursday included Traci Dresher from TS Bank; veterinarian Kelsey Whalen of Council Bluffs Veterinary Clinic; Matt O’Reilly of HGM Associates; Dave Fringer with Green Hills Area Education Agency and John Stile with Council Bluffs Community Schools; David King, Union Pacific Railroad Corp.; Cait Irwin, artist (via Zoom); Lynne Campbell, Iowa State University; Emily Wingfield, Carolina Panthers; Jordan Calderwood and Jenny Vincent, ISU Extension Service.
The leadership academy wraps up today.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!