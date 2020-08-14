Leadership Academy students check out career options

To give students a taste of health care tasks, Morse gave the class a quick lesson on how to stop life-threatening bleeding — something that often rests in the hands of laypersons who happen to witness a traffic accident, workplace injury, shooting or other traumatic event.

“A lot of times if you wait till a (first responder) gets there, the person could bleed to death,” she said. “People can bleed to death in as little as a couple minutes. The number one cause of preventable death after an injury is bleeding. It’s the thing that’s going to kill you the quickest, and it’s one of the most common things — and it’s something you can prevent.”

Morse passed out bleeding control kits and had students complete the steps that would need to be taken. The first step is to identify the area that is bleeding and determine whether it is an emergency. This means cutting or tearing away clothing, if it is covering the site of the bleeding, to see if bleeding is heavy and continuous.

“If you see fabric that’s really soaked up, that could be a sign of life-threatening bleeding,” she said.

If the wound is deep, it needs to be packed with gauze or a piece of cloth before pressure can be applied, Morse said. Then the rescuer can apply direct pressure with gauze, a piece of clothing, rag, etc.