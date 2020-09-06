Lewis Central awards contracts for operations center, site testing

The Lewis Central Community School District Board of Education recently awarded a contract for construction of a new operations center to Ronco Construction.

Ronco submitted a bid of $6,195,000, including all but one alternate. It was the lowest of nine bids received for the project and almost $2 million lower than the architects’ estimate of $8,166,500.

“All nine of the contractors bid the project at below the cost estimate,” Superintendent Eric Knost said at the Thursday board meeting.

Alternates included portable shop equipment, a storm water drainage system, an enclosure for exterior mechanical equipment, more expensive wall coverings and motorized blinds for the training room.

The company also won the contract to build an addition to Lewis Central High School containing an auditorium and career-technical areas. That contract was awarded at the board’s last meeting on Aug. 17.

The district and BVH Architecture fully vetted the contractor to make sure they could handle working on both projects at once, Knost said.

Following a public hearing, the board voted to proceed with the process of issuing revenue bonds of up to $30 million, which will pay for both projects.