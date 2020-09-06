Lewis Central awards contracts for operations center, site testing

The Lewis Central Community School District Board of Education recently awarded a contract for construction of a new operations center to Ronco Construction.
Ronco submitted a bid of $6,195,000, including all but one alternate. It was the lowest of nine bids received for the project and almost $2 million lower than the architects’ estimate of $8,166,500.
“All nine of the contractors bid the project at below the cost estimate,” Superintendent Eric Knost said at the Thursday board meeting.
Alternates included portable shop equipment, a storm water drainage system, an enclosure for exterior mechanical equipment, more expensive wall coverings and motorized blinds for the training room.
The company also won the contract to build an addition to Lewis Central High School containing an auditorium and career-technical areas. That contract was awarded at the board’s last meeting on Aug. 17.
The district and BVH Architecture fully vetted the contractor to make sure they could handle working on both projects at once, Knost said.
Following a public hearing, the board voted to proceed with the process of issuing revenue bonds of up to $30 million, which will pay for both projects.
The building is to be built in a vacant area between Lewis Central Middle School and the Wabash Trace trailhead.
The structure will house four bays for vehicle maintenance and repair, an automatic bus wash, a large training room, offices, a garage and storage space.
The board also approved contracts for material testing at the building sites of both the operations building and the high school addition, which will include an auditorium and career-technical areas. The contract for testing at the high school addition site was awarded to Thiele Geotech, which submitted the lower of two bids on the work, $48,374. Thiele was also given the contract for testing at the operations building site, again submitting the lower of two bids.
“This is not in addition to our project, this is part of our project,” Knost said.
Surcharge will need to settle at both sites before construction can begin.
The board’s next meeting will be on Sept. 21.
